The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has denied media reports that Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, was suspended for six months due to her sexual harassment allegations against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Mr Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District, explained that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was solely due to her persistent misconduct, disregard for Senate rules, and gross indiscipline.

He made the rebuttal in a statement on Saturday.

“Let it be unequivocally stated that Senator Uduaghan was suspended solely for her persistent acts of misconduct, blatant disregard for the provisions of the Senate Standing Orders 2023 (As Amended) and gross indiscipline-nothing more, nothing less,” he said.

Her suspension

The Senate suspended Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months with effect from 6 March, after considering a report by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, which was presented by its Chairman, Neda Imasuen.

The decision, supported by a majority of senators, was made following Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s refusal to adhere to the sitting arrangement and her alleged misconduct during the plenary session on 20 February.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In addition to the suspension, the senator faced several other penalties including withdrawal of all her security aides and closure of her office within the National Assembly.

All the properties belonging to the Senate that are in her possession would be handed over to the Clerk to the National Assembly and she was also prohibited from entering the National Assembly premises during the suspension period.

Her salary and allowances will not be paid for the duration of the suspension and she was banned from representing herself as a senator, both locally and internationally

However, the Senate left the door open for the suspension to be lifted if Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan submits a written apology, which the leadership may consider before the full six-month period expires.

Despite the Senate’s stated reasons for her suspension, there are speculations in media reports, including some from international outlets, that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended because of her sexual harassment allegations against the senate president.

Such reports can be seen here, here , here and here.

Allegations of sexual harassment not a factor in suspension

Mr Bamidele said suggesting that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended based on her sexual harassment allegation against the senate president is misleading and a distortion of facts.

He said the suspended Kogi senator never obeyed the established rules of the Senate and as such it is mandatory on the upper chamber to make her face the consequences.

“It has come to the attention of the Senate that some media reports are attempting to falsely suggest that Senator Uduaghan’s suspension was due to allegations of sexual harassment.

“This is completely untrue, misleading, and a calculated attempt to distort the facts. If Senator Uduaghan had strictly followed our guiding principles, the Senate would have treated her petition based on merit in line with its practice. But she never obeyed the established practices of the institution where she was serving,” the senate leader said.

Sexual harassment petition dismissed for procedural violations

Addressing the issue of Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition regarding the alleged sexual harassment, Mr Bamidele explained that the Senate dismissed it due to procedural violations.

Senate Order 40 (4), stipulates that no senator is allowed to submit a petition personally signed by themselves. Since Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan violated this rule, her petition was disqualified from consideration.

“Contrary to the false claims being circulated, Senator Uduaghan was NOT suspended for making any sexual harassment or for submitting a petition.

“Her petition was rightfully discountenanced because it failed to meet the clear and established procedural requirements for submitting petitions to the Senate. The rules of the Senate apply to all members without exception, and no petition-regardless of its subject-can be considered if it does not follow due process,” he said.

The senate leader maintained that any attempt to link her suspension to the sexual harassment allegations would be considered as a deliberate distortion of facts aimed at misleading the public.

“To suggest that her suspension was linked to her petition is not only a distortion of facts but an intentional and malicious attempt to mislead the public,” he said.

Condemnation of misleading media reports

Mr Bamidele condemned the misleading media reports, particularly those from foreign and local outlets, which he accused of twisting the facts to create a false narrative.

“The Senate strongly condemns the irresponsible and unethical reporting by some media organisations that have deliberately twisted the facts to suit a false narrative.

“This coordinated misinformation campaign is nothing more than an attempt to politicise a disciplinary action that was strictly based on clear violations of Senate Standing Orders 2023 (As Amended). It is reckless, misleading, and a disservice to the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who deserve truthful and factual reporting.

He urged media organisations, both local and international, to correct their misleading reports and refrain from spreading falsehoods that undermine the credibility of Nigeria’s legislative process

“We, therefore, urge all foreign correspondents and responsible media houses to correct these misrepresentations and avoid propagating falsehoods that undermine the integrity of Nigeria’s legislative process,” he said.

No senator is above the rules

Mr Bamidele reiterated that the Senate remains committed to upholding discipline and parliamentary ethics, regardless of a senator’s status, gender, or political affiliation.

“The Senate remains committed to upholding discipline, order, and parliamentary ethics. No senator-regardless of status, gender, or political affiliation-is above the rules of the Senate. Senator Uduaghan’s suspension was the direct consequence of her actions and nothing else,” he said.

He called on the public and the media to disregard any misleading reports suggesting otherwise and to seek the truth before spreading politically motivated narratives.

“We urge the public and the media to disregard any false reports suggesting otherwise and to always seek the truth before spreading politically motivated narratives,” the senate leader stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

