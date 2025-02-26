Grammy-nominated Afrobeats star Davido has moved further the release date for his anticipated “5ive.”
It was initially scheduled to be released on 15 March 2025 but has now been moved to 18 April 2025 by a month and two days.
No reasons have been stated for rescheduling the album’s release date, considering that it was anticipated to be released barely 19 days from today.
Davido has served us a glimpse of what to expect with “Funds” featuring Chike and Odumodu Blvck and “Awuke” featuring YG Marley, Jamaica’s Dancehall sensation.
When the album was announced in 2024, Davido described it as personal and intentional.
Song selection
In a video on his Instagram, Davido described the selection process for the album.
During the selection process, he trusted the musical tastes of family and friends. “It’s my fifth album. I would say I was more relaxed making this. I explored more. When I pick the album, if I have 40 recorded songs and I have to pick 17, I send the link to my close friends and family, and they give me feedback on the ones they like,” he said.
He also stated that the album spans across genres “everywhere, any type of genre you can imagine”. Furthermore, he shared that the album serves expressions of him from the past: “You’re going to hear some old David on this 5ive album. It’s a new experience, but I feel like success keeps coming, and you keep doing it all over again. You don’t see me ever reaching a milestone and being like, ‘Oh, I’ve done it, and I’m not going to do it again.”
Starting 2025 on a high note, the 32-year-old got his fifth Grammy nomination at the 67th Grammy Awards for Best African Song Performance for his part in Chris Brown’s ‘Sensational’.
For the upcoming 17th Headies Awards, David has five nominations.
