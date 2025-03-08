Shallipopi kicks off 2025 with a bang as he releases ‘Laho,’ his first single of the year.

The track, which dropped on 21 February, marks his first official release under Plutomania Records, his independent label. The singer released the visuals on Friday, which amplifies Laho’s luxurious and street-wise themes.

Since its release, Laho has made a substantial impact on the charts. It debuted at #17 on the Global Shazam Chart. On Apple Music, it topped the charts in 10 African countries and secured a top 3 spot.

In the US, it peaked at #8 on the Billboard Afrobeats Chart on 4 March, marking Shallipopi’s most significant breakthrough yet. It entered the UK Afrobeats Chart at #3 on 2 March. On Spotify, it recorded 600,000 streams in a single day on 1 March, his highest for a solo track.

However, Laho faced a brief hiccup in February when it was reportedly pulled from Spotify, sparking speculation about licensing or distribution issues. The matter remains unclear, but the song’s resurgence suggests any setbacks were temporary.

Lyrics review

Laho comes from the Edo language and means “please don’t let me fall” or “don’t let me down.” Nigerian street slang is often used to ask for financial help, making it relatable to everyday struggles. Shallipopi weaves this meaning into the song, blending his Benin roots with modern Afrobeats vibes.

Through slang-heavy lyrics, he paints a picture of survival in the fast-paced, money-driven world he navigates. He blends boastful lines about wealth and status with moments of vulnerability, acknowledging the pressure to maintain his lifestyle. It simply reflects themes of financial struggle, ambition, and street credibility.

He calls for money transfers, admitting his account is dry, a struggle many can relate to. Yet, he balances this with flexes about luxury and success, contrasting ambition and reality. He paints himself as a high-status figure, surrounded by wealth, attention, and admiration. References to “Desperado,” “Balotelli,” and “Don Julio” reinforce his bold, carefree lifestyle.

With its smooth rhythm and mix of Edo and Pidgin, Laho is becoming a street favourite. Produced by Progrex (aka Fayaman), the track features a deep bassline and a hypnotic mid-tempo Afro-fusion beat.

Instead of riding the Amapiano wave, Shallipopi goes for a lo-fi but club-ready sound, giving room for his slang-heavy flow and witty lyrics to shine. His signature style—playful yet boastful lines like “Desperado, many many, my amigo, Balotelli”—adds to the song’s luring energy.

Visuals review

The music video for Laho, directed by Perliks Definition, matches the song’s high-energy vibe. It opens with Shallipopi standing on a rooftop, smoking as he looks over the city. The scene then shifts to him stepping out of a Cadillac Escalade, exuding confidence as he delivers the song’s standout “Desperado” line.

The video is filled with striking visuals. Shallipopi is surrounded by stacks of dollar bills featuring his face, reinforcing the song’s themes of wealth and ambition. The viral Laho dance takes centre stage, with energetic moves driving engagement. His brothers, Zerry DL and Famous Pluto make appearances, adding a sense of camaraderie and loyalty. A dramatic shot of a helicopter tilting towards Zerry DL adds a cinematic touch, while clips of Shallipopi vibing in the studio enhance the immersive experience.

The music video is as bold as the song itself. With sharp edits, striking visuals, and dynamic pacing, it brings Shallipopi’s world to life. The carefully curated aesthetics—contrasting luxury with raw street energy—create a visually engaging experience that mirrors the song’s themes.

With Laho, Shallipopi strengthens his grip on Nigerian street pop. The song’s Edo roots, money struggles, and hypnotic beat make it stand out.

