The hit song ‘Venus’ has been spreading like wildfire, dominating TikTok and turning up everywhere with its smooth beat bass and the now-famous line, ‘Shele No Deny Am O.’

You can’t scroll for too long without hearing it—it’s the soundtrack to viral dances, lip-syncs, and online buzz.

But with all this hype, one question keeps coming up—who is the artiste behind the song? Despite ‘Venus’ taking over playlists, the Nigerian singer behind ‘Serotonin’ remains somewhat of a mystery in the mainstream.

From TikTok covers to viral stardom

Serotonin first gained public attention through TikTok, where he showcased his musical talent with covers and snippets of original songs.

His ability to craft engaging Afrobeat-infused melodies with relatable lyrics quickly earned him a dedicated fanbase.

His transition from a TikTok sensation to a recognised musician has been marked by strong social media engagement and musical authenticity.

Serotonin, whose real name remains undisclosed, is believed to be from Southern Nigeria and attended Niger Delta University.

His style blends traditional Afrobeats with contemporary influences, drawing comparisons to Omah Lay for his introspective lyrics and poetic delivery.

The song is a collaboration with Faceless Music and has become a cultural moment overnight, positioning Serotonin as one of Nigeria’s most exciting new artists to watch out for.

In late 2024, Venus debuted at #1 on Nigeria’s Daily Spotify Viral Songs Chart, fuelled by its luring lyrics and a TikTok dance challenge. Memorable lines like “Shele no deny am o” and “I want to fly you to Puerto Rico” have resonated widely with audiences.

More recognition

Beyond Venus, Serotonin has released other notable songs, including May 10th, which showcases his ability to blend emotional depth with Afro-fusion beats.

He gained early recognition for covering songs in various languages, such as Tems’ Me & U in Zulu, Victony’s Soweto (Sped Up), and Davido’s Na Money in Igbo. These covers helped establish his credibility as an upcoming Afrobeats star.

His rise has not gone unnoticed by key industry players. His collaboration with Faceless Music has been linked to Donawon, Tems’ manager, who has followed his journey since his viral breakout. In 2024, Donawon officially unveiled Serotonin at Tems’ private album listening event, further cementing his presence in the Nigerian music industry.

Serotonin’s freestyle covers have also drawn attention from established artists. His rendition of Qing Madi’s Vision received an emotional reaction from the singer, while his Igbo-language cover of Davido’s Na Money in 2024 earned him a follow from Davido himself. His versatility in fusing multiple languages and styles has contributed to his unique musical identity.

‘Venus’

‘Venus’ is a love song that blends Nigerian Pidgin, Yoruba, Igbo, and French, creating a vibrant cultural mix. Its lyrics express deep affection and reassurance, with the phrase Shele no deny am (“It’s happening, don’t deny it”) reinforcing the theme of embracing love wholeheartedly.

Beyond romance, the song hints at confidence and social status. Lines like If you wan see Joe Biden, then it’s my line you’re dialling suggest influence, while the mix of languages and Nigerian slang, including Merci beaucoup and scope (meaning “what’s happening”), adds to its appeal.

Serotonin’s streaming numbers reflect his growing impact. Venus has surpassed 16.4 million streams on Spotify, while May 10th has reached 9 million. The Venus music video has also gained over 1.2 million views on YouTube.

With over 219,000 TikTok followers, 2.6 million likes, and 48,000 Instagram followers, Serotonin’s reach keeps expanding. Fans eagerly anticipate an EP or full-length album as he cements his place in Nigerian music.

From TikTok sensation to rising Afrobeats star, Serotonin’s journey shows the power of social media in music today. ‘Venus’ isn’t just a viral hit—it’s his big break.

With talent, a growing fanbase, and industry backing, he’s one to watch in 2025.

