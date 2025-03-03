The Oscars 2025 took an entirely different turn, filled with suspense, controversy, and analysis.

Coming topmost in all wins was “Anora,” bagging five categories it nominated: best picture, director, actress, editing, and original screenplay.

These wins have made Sean Baker the writer-director-editor to tie Walt Disney’s record for the number of Oscars taken home in one night.

However, one film, Emilia Pérez, a Spanish-language French musical crime comedy film written and directed by Jacques Audiard, stood out after bagging 13 nominations and winning in two categories: one for Zoe Saldaña as the best supporting actress and another for the original song, marking a significant achievement in the film industry.

It is based on Audiard’s opera libretto of the same name, which he loosely adapted from a chapter of the 2018 novel Écoute by French writer Boris Razon.

The film follows a unique storyline, where a notorious Mexican cartel leader is offered an unusual job to help a notorious cartel boss retire and transition into living as a woman, fulfilling a long-held desire.

Criticisms

Released on 14 August, 2024 in France, ‘Emilia Pérez’ garnered both praise and criticism. While it earned accolades, it also faced backlash for its portrayal of Mexican culture and cartel violence, as well as its representation of the transgender community.

Zoe Saldaña, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film, also apologised to Mexicans offended by the controversial musical Emilia Pérez.

The film, about a cartel boss seeking to transition to a woman, has come under fire in the last few months after complaints that it was an inauthentic and stereotyped portrayal from a crew made up mostly of Europeans such as the French writer-director Jacques Audiard.

The film’s lead, Karla Sofia Gascón, also came under fire over her history of inflammatory tweets.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Best supporting actor

News: Kieran Culkin wins best supporting actor Oscar for A Real Pain

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain – WINNER

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best animated feature

Flow – WINNER

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best animated short

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress – WINNER

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best costume design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked – WINNER, Paul Tazewell

Best original screenplay

Anora – WINNER

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best adapted screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave – WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best makeup and hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance – WINNER

Wicked

Best Editing

Anora – WINNER, Sean Baker

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best supporting actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez – WINNER

Best production design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked – WINNER

Best original song

El Mal, Emilia Pérez – WINNER

The Journey, The Six Triple Eight

Like a Bird, Sing Sing

Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez

Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late

Best documentary short

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra – WINNER

Best documentary feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land – WINNER

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Best sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two – WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best visual effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two – WINNER

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best live-action short

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot – WINNER

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist – WINNER

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best international feature

I’m Still Here – WINNER (Brazil)

The Girl With the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of a Sacred Fig

Flow

Best original score

Oscar for The Brutalist

The Brutalist – WINNER, Daniel Blumberg

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist – WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best director

Sean Baker, Anora – WINNER

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora – WINNER

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best picture

Anora – WINNER

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

