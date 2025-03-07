Governor Dauda Lawal has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to more collaboration with the troops operating in Zamfara State.

On Thursday, the governor hosted Hassan Bala Abubakar, the Chief of Air Staff, during his official visit to Zamfara.

Mr Abubakar, an Air Marshall visited Zamfara regarding the airstrike incident that resulted in the deaths of 11 civilians near Gidan Makera in Zurmi local government area on January 11, 2025.

The civilian casualties were members of the local vigilante who were mistakenly identified as the bandits fleeing precision strikes carried out by the Air Component of Operation Fansar Yamma.

In his remark, Governor Dauda Lawal commended the Airforce’s timely response to distress calls in volatile areas across Zamfara State.

“I want to express my appreciation for the Chief of Air Staff, who, before his visit today, sent a strong delegation led by one of the most senior officers from the headquarters to commiserate with us and the people of Zamfara. He sent a delegation to Zamfara on two separate occasions.

“I want to reiterate that when the incident occurred, we addressed the media, clarifying that it was not intentional but rather an accident. The presence of the Chief of Air Staff in Zamfara reflects exceptional professionalism and concern.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The governor noted that the Nigerian Air Force is crucial in combating banditry in Zamfara, Northwest, and the entire nation. “I appreciate the Chief of Air Staff for the Air Force’s contributions. They promptly respond whenever we reach out.

“We are clear about our stance. We have made it known to every listening ear that we are not ready and will never negotiate with the bandits. You can all attest that our position is paying off, as we are beginning to see results with peace gradually returning to Zamfara.

“I would like to take this opportunity to inform the Air Marshal that we are constructing an airport in Zamfara. I appeal that once the airport is completed, we would like an Air Force hangar to ensure swift operations in the state.

“We will keep contacting you because we need the Air Force. We can’t thank you enough for making this visit. For us in Zamfara, it’s a significant morale booster that you traveled all the way from Abuja. From our side, I assure you that we will keep engaging with you and do everything possible to support the troops fighting banditry. I wish you a safe flight back to Abuja.”

Earlier, the Chief of Air Staff expressed appreciation to Governor Dauda Lawal for his cooperation in addressing the tragic situation of the accidental airstrike that occurred in Zamfara.

“You may recall that on January 11, 2025, airstrikes were carried out in Zamfara following an intelligence report of bandit activity in Gidan Makera in Maradun LGA. The area was targeted in pursuit of the terrorists associated with bandit Bello Turji. A few days after the strike, a news report claimed that the airstrike had mistakenly hit members of a vigilante group.

“Deeply concerned by the allegation, I immediately constituted a committee for a holistic assessment and investigation of the alleged strike. The fact-finding team has since submitted their report and findings, which confirmed that 11 members of the local vigilante were unintentionally killed.

“Our visit this morning is to express our sympathy to you, the families of the victims, and the good people of Zamfara regarding the tragic incident.”

The governor and the Chief of Air Staff held a private meeting with the families of the airstrike victims, along with 11 others who were injured.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

