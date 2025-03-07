The Nigerian government has launched new standards and guidelines for the establishment and coordination of organ and tissue transplantation services in the country.

The new guidelines aim to ensure transparency, accountability, and adherence to international best practices.

The document, which was validated on 13 November 2024, was officially launched by the Minister of State for Health, Iziaq Salako, at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Salako described the initiative as a major milestone in enhancing organ donation and transplantation in Nigeria, emphasising that it provides a second chance for individuals suffering from end-stage organ failure.

“Today, we are here to unveil a comprehensive framework that will regulate organ and tissue transplantation services in our country. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to saving lives through ethical practices and robust oversight mechanisms,” he said.

Represented by the Director of Hospital Services, Salahudeen Jimoh, the minister acknowledged Nigeria’s unique challenges in the organ transplantation sector, referencing recent cases of unethical organ harvesting and other malpractice concerns.

“These cases underscore the urgent need for stringent regulations to protect organ donors and recipients alike,” he noted.

Nigeria’s battle against organ trafficking

Nigeria has been grappling with cases of illegal organ harvesting, often linked to kidnapping, ritual killings, and human trafficking networks.

Reports have emerged of groups luring victims with fake job offers only to harvest their organs for sale. Domestically, incidents of ritual killings and kidnappings for organ trade have been on the rise, with victims’ organs allegedly being sold to hospitals or trafficked abroad.

Recently, an Islamic cleric, Abdulrahman Mohad and four others were arrested for killing Hafsoh Lawal, a final-year student of Kwara State College of Education, and harvesting her organs for ritual purposes.

In 2023, a student of the University of Port Harcourt was also arrested for murdering his girlfriend and harvesting her organs for ritual purposes. Similarly, a suspected trafficker was caught luring women through social media before abducting them for organ trade.

With the new guidelines, the Nigerian government is addressing concerns surrounding organ transplantation and ensuring that the process is conducted ethically and transparently within the country.

Stakeholder collaboration

Mr Salako further explained that the guidelines resulted from extensive collaboration among healthcare professionals, legal experts, professional bodies, media organisations, and other key stakeholders.

He said every detail was carefully scrutinised during the validation process to ensure it addresses the unique challenges we face in Nigeria.

The document outlines key areas such as ethics in transplantation, donor protection, transplant patients’ safety, minimum standards for organ transplant procedures, and mechanisms for ensuring compliance.

“These guidelines aim to restore trust in organ donation in Nigeria by promoting transparency, accountability, and adherence to international best practices,” Mr Salako added.

Implementation and monitoring

To strengthen the implementation of the regulations, the minister stressed the need for mapping and certifying all health institutions involved in organ donation and transplantation to ensure compliance with the highest standards of practice.

“Additionally, we will establish an organ donation and transplantation registry and banking system to streamline the management of organ donations across Nigeria,” he stated.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Daju Kachollom, represented by the Director of Human Resource Management, Tetshoma Dafeta, commended the National Tertiary Health Institutions Standards Committee and all stakeholders involved in the development of the guidelines.

“This document is a milestone in our mission to improve healthcare and save lives,” she said.

“It is also a beginning. Let us work together to implement these guidelines effectively and build a future where organ transplantation in Nigeria is a beacon of hope, not a source of fear.”

