Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has broken his silence following a court ruling that cleared him and others of any involvement in the death of fellow artiste Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Since Mohbad died, Naira Marley has come under intense public scrutiny. Despite his repeated denials, his reputation has taken a hit, and public opinion remains divided.

The court’s ruling on Tuesday was based on legal advice from the Lagos State DPP, and it cleared Naira Marley, music promoter Samson ‘Sam Larry’ Eletu, and Owodunni ‘Primeboy’ Ibrahim of harassment allegations and bullying linked to Mohbad’s death.

The court ruling, however, noted that the auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, who administered an injection to Mohbad, along with Mohbad’s friend Ayobami, would be prosecuted for “reckless and negligent acts”.

Over 24 hours after the verdict, Naira Marley took to his X account, revealing that despite past disagreements, he reconciled with Mohbad before his death and voiced frustration over burial delays and shifting narratives.

I never thought silence could be so loud. I never thought someone I called my brother, someone I protected, would leave this world with my name in his shadow. I have carried this weight, this pain, this shame that was never mine to bear.

Blame game

The 33-year-old singer stated that he felt burdened by accusations, insisting that his issues with Mohbad were business-related.

Naira Marley wrote, “I never thought silence could be so loud. I never thought someone I called my brother or protected would leave this world with my name in his shadow. I have carried this weight, this pain, and this shame that was never mine to bear.

“We, as Marlians, were not perfect. We had to grow; we had to adapt. Mistakes were made, but they were business—never war. I made peace with Mohbad. We understood each other beyond the noise, beyond the misunderstandings. And you know this.”

Manipulated narrative

In his statement, Naira Marley directed his frustrations at multiple groups, including Mohbad’s close associates, the general public, and the media.

The Marlians boss suggested that those present during Mohbad’s final moments withheld the truth.

The singer said, “Yet when he took his last breath in your arms, you looked at the world and pointed at me. You let them tear me apart. You let them call me a killer while you sat there, knowing the truth. Now, you tell the story.

“I welcomed you all into my home. I gave you my trust. And yet, my brother is gone, still not buried, and that is your fault. Telling the truth from the beginning would have given him the rest he deserves. Regardless, I will always be there for him.”

Broken, not destroyed

The ‘I’m Back’ crooner accused some individuals of expecting him to flee but insisted he faced the legal process, endured jail time, and faced public scrutiny.

He said, “You never thought I would survive. You never thought I would walk through the fire and face my people. Maybe you hoped I would stay a fugitive. You thought I would run. Instead, I stood before the justice system, spent time in jail, and faced everything head-on while you changed the story again and again.

“But God sees all. The truth does not shake. The lies will fade, and time will reveal everything. I have been broken, but I am not destroyed. And when the truth finally speaks, I pray your heart is strong enough to bear it.”

Background

Mohbad, known for his Feel Good and KPK (Ko Por Ke) hits, died on 12 September 2023 under suspicious circumstances after receiving treatment from an unlicensed nurse, sparking widespread outrage and demands for justice.

Before his death, he was signed to Marlian Records, owned by Naira Marley, but left in October 2022 after alleging physical assault by label members when he requested a manager change. He later cited unpaid royalties and threats to terminate his contract, while Naira Marley denied the accusations.

Following Mohbad’s death, suspicions grew around Naira Marley and Sam Larry. Both denied involvement but were arrested in October 2023 and detained for 44 days before being granted bail. Since Mohbad’s passing, Naira Marley has faced backlash over allegations of bullying, leading to a ban on his music by some Nigerian radio stations. His attempts to regain acceptance have met resistance.

Despite an autopsy being carried out, the cause of death remains unclear, and his body has yet to be reburied. His family, who have pushed for a private autopsy, remains divided, with his father, mother, and widow clashing over his assets, properties, and the paternity of Mohbad’s son, Liam.

The case, which spotlighted issues ranging from artiste exploitation to contractual disputes, has drawn public attention, with figures like actress Iyabo Ojo and activist VeryDarkMan engaging in public clashes in the quest for accountability.

