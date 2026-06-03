Nigerian artistes Davido, Rema, Burna Boy, and Ayra Starr have been featured on the official FIFA World Cup 2026 album.

The tracklist was published on the Instagram page of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who said the project brings together “an extraordinarily strong music squad” for the global tournament.

The album features multiple international collaborations across continents, languages and genres as part of FIFA’s global music initiative ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Rema is featured on GOALS alongside LISA and Anitta, while Ayra Starr appears on SHOW ME with Latto.

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Davido is featured on NO PLACE LIKE HOME alongside Major Lazer and Nelly Furtado, while Burna Boy appears on DAI DAI with Shakira.

Other artistes on the project include Future, Tyla, Stormzy, Daddy Yankee, Jessie Reyez, Shenseea, The Rolling Stones, and others.

FIFA said the album is designed to reflect global unity through football and music, under the theme ‘Football Unites the World’.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Tracklist highlights

The official album includes 18 tracks featuring collaborations such as GAME TIME by Future and Tyla, BLESSINGS by Stormzy, Fridayy and Angel, and IN THE STARS (REMIX) by The Rolling Stones.

Other notable entries include ECHO by Daddy Yankee and Shenseea, LIGHTER by Jelly Roll and Carín León, and LOVE ALWAYS WINS by Shaggy, Cimafunk and Zema.

Background

The FIFA World Cup official album is part of FIFA’s long-running music initiative, which aims to promote the tournament through global entertainment collaborations.

Nigerian artistes have consistently featured in FIFA-linked projects, reflecting the country’s influence in the global music industry, particularly Afrobeats.