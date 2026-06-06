Nigerian singer Chimamanda “Qing Madi” Chukwuma’s former record label, JTon Music, and her current label, KFMD, have locked horns in a fierce dispute.

It involves her contract, allegations of harassment, a contested court ruling, and several other grievances.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the singer accused JTon Music of removing her song from Spotify, attempting to sabotage her success, and directing harassment at her to derail her rising career in April.

However, in a statement posted on its X page on Friday, the label dismissed the 19-year-old’s allegations as false, unfair, and misleading.

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The label maintained that the matter is strictly a legal and commercial dispute centred on contracts and music rights.

Statement

The statement signed by the management read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to certain public statements and online publications concerning the ongoing legal dispute involving JTON Entertainment Limited DBA JTON Music, Joy Tongo, and Amanda Pcari Chukwuma PK/A Qing Madi. Ordinarily, we would not respond to matters that are already before a competent Court of law.

“However, given the nature of the statements being circulated, it has become necessary to clarify JTON’s position in the interest of fairness, accuracy, and public understanding. JTON Music is a law-abiding company. At all times, JTON has chosen to seek justice and protect its rights strictly through lawful means and within the ambit of the law.”

Suing denial

Furthermore, the label denied taking the “See Finish” hitmaker to court, clarifying that she had initiated legal proceedings against them.

The label reaffirmed its commitment to due process, stating that it had only taken lawful steps to protect its investments and business interests.

“For clarity, JTON did not initiate these disputes in the public space. The artist first approached the Court, and JTON has only taken lawful steps in response to protect its investment, business interests, contractual rights, and the work put into the artist’s career. JTON has no personal issue with the artist.

“This matter is not about intimidation, bullying, or any threat to her person. It is a legal and commercial dispute concerning rights, obligations, investment, and the protection of works and opportunities developed during the course of a professional relationship.”

Harassment

The label also dismissed allegations of harassment and intimidation, stating that it bears no personal grudge against the artist.

“It is therefore deeply concerning that the matter is now being presented online as though JTON or its officers are threatening the artist’s life or engaging in harassment. These allegations are false, unfair, and capable of misleading the public. JTON categorically states that it has not threatened the artist, nor has it authorised anyone to threaten, harass, intimidate, or endanger her in any way. Any suggestion to the contrary is completely denied.

“The recent ruling of the High Court of Lagos State, Nigeria, should not be misrepresented. The Court did not hold that JTON had no case. In fact, the Court granted part of JTON’s interlocutory injunction application and restrained the artist from releasing, publishing, or performing music, recordings, or content produced, promoted, or financed under JTON and from entering into new agreements or deals using the brand or professional platform developed by JTON pending the determination of the suit”, said the label.

Agreements

Furthermore, the label stated that it would continue to respect the court, uphold the artist’s personhood and autonomy, and pursue its legal and contractual rights responsibly.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to honouring all valid agreements and resolving disputes through the appropriate legal and contractual channels.

It noted, “It is important also to note that JTON Music also has a recording and distribution agreement with Sony Music and Bu Vision. These arrangements remain subject to lawful enforcement and must be respected by all parties. Where recordings fall within those arrangements, they cannot be released, distributed, or commercially exploited outside the agreed structure without the necessary authorisation. JTON’s position is to ensure that all parties respect existing obligations.

“All actions taken so far, and all actions to be taken in the future, will be within the confines of the law and under the supervision of the Court in Nigeria and in New York. We urge the public, media platforms, commentators, and fans to allow the judicial process to take its course and to refrain from spreading unverified claims that may prejudice the ongoing proceedings.”

KFMD kicks

However, Qing Madi’s new record label, KFMD, hit back at JTon Music in a statement posted on its Instagram page on Friday, accusing the former label of “misinterpreting” the court order.

KFMD stated that the court ruled the singer was a minor when she signed her contracts with JTon Music.

The label vowed to set the record straight, insisting it would not allow the public to be misled, as the facts are well-documented and firmly on the public record.

The label noted, “JTON’s claim that the artist ‘first approached the Court’ is false. In Suit No LD/5242CMW/2025 before the High Court of Lagos State, JTON Entertainment Limited is the claimant and applicant. JTON filed the suit and the application for an injunction. Qing Madi is the defendant who was taken to court and successfully defended herself. JTON cannot file a case, lose its substance, and then position itself as the party seeking calm.

“On 25 May 2026, the Hon Justice TB. Sunmonu delivered a ruling that JTON is now misrepresenting. The Court held the following. The management contracts JTON relies on were executed when Qing Madi was 16, a minor. Under the Child’s Right Law of Lagos State 2015, the age of majority is 18. The Court found these to be infancy contracts, found them voidable, and found that Qing Madi validly repudiated them on reaching adulthood.”

Rights

KFMD added that the singer retains the legal right to cancel the contracts she signed as a minor now that she has come of age, and that the court affirmed her right to choose her own manager.

The label further stated that the court granted her the right to negotiate and enter into new agreements, as well as to release and perform music under brands and platforms independent of JTon Music.

“A court of law now confirms that right. The Court dismissed JTON’s attempt to stop her from benefiting from her own third-party relationships, including her relationship with Riot Games, because JTON could not prove that it facilitated them. The Court dismissed JTON’s application to silence her and her family because JTON produced no defamatory material. The Court dismissed JTON’s application to freeze her revenue.

“The single narrow order JTON now waves around is a temporary measure that holds the position on specific recordings financed under the repudiated contracts while the substantive case is heard. It is not a finding that JTON was right; it does not touch Qing Madi’s independent catalogue, her new music, or her freedom to build her career on her own terms. JTON is presenting a holding order as a win. It is nothing of the sort.”

Contract termination

The label further disclosed that Qing Madi terminated her relationship with JTon in May 2025 on two grounds.

It added that no court issued any order restraining Qing Madi from releasing or exploiting her music.

The label noted that Audiomack reviewed JTon’s notices, recognised them as a contractual dispute dressed up as copyright infringement, and declined to act without a court order.

This, it said, JTon does not possess.

“First, she signed as a child and elected to void those contracts as an adult, which the law permits and the Court has now confirmed. Second, and more seriously, she lost all confidence in JTON’s stewardship of her career and her money. JTON was contractually required to conduct a yearly audit of the parties’ accounts. It never did.

“The Court itself found JTON in breach of that obligation and observed that anyone managing the affairs of a young artist must be above reproach. JTON failed that standard.”

Read the KFMD full response to JTON Music below.