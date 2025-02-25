Seventeen months after the death of singer Ilerioluwa ‘Mohbad’ Aloba, a Magistrate Court sitting in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos, has ruled on the alleged involvement of his former boss, Abdulazeez ‘Naira Marley’ Fashola, and others in his death.

Mohbad, a former signee of Naira Marley’s record label, Marlian, died on 12 September 2023 under unclear circumstances.

Following his death, his former boss, music promoter Samson ‘Sam Larry’ Eletu, his childhood friend, Owodunni ‘Primeboy’ Ibrahim, and his former manager, Opere Babatunde, were alleged to have had a hand in his demise.

They were arrested on charges of bullying, harassment, and other offences but were later released on bail while the trial continued.

However, in a report published on Tuesday, Channels Television stated that Magistrate Ejiro Kubenje ruled that the alleged individuals were innocent of the allegations regarding Mohbad’s death.

Magistrate Kubenje, who read and implemented the legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), declared that they ‘had no case to answer.’

Auxiliary nurse

Meanwhile, the DPP stated that Feyisayo Ogedengbe, the auxiliary nurse who treated Mohbad, and one of his friends, Ayobami Sadiq, would be prosecuted.

This newspaper reported on 6 October 2023, that the police said the auxiliary nurse involved in the case was the prime suspect in Mohbad’s death.

The DPP noted that the nurse and Mr Sadiq would be prosecuted for the offence of reckless and negligent acts, contrary to Section 251(e) of the Criminal Law, Ch C.17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The duo will be prosecuted at the Magistrate Court.

Background

Since Mohbad’s death, his family has been embroiled in multiple controversies, particularly concerning his properties and the paternity of his son, Liam.

Mohbad’s father, Mr Joseph, has repeatedly stated in press interviews that he must uncover the truth behind his son’s death.

His pursuit of justice led to a private toxicology test on the late singer after the state government declared its findings inconclusive.

Mr Joseph also urged the coroner’s inquest into the case to be reopened so he could submit new evidence.

Additionally, he requested that his daughter-in-law, Omowunmi, conduct a DNA test on Liam, claiming that Mohbad had doubts about the child’s paternity while he was alive.

He further alleged that Omowunmi took Liam’s placenta to the man presumed to be the boy’s father rather than giving it to him or the late Mohbad.

However, in a recent interview, Omowunmi accused Mr Joseph of being primarily interested in his late son’s property, stating that this was the reason behind his claims about Liam’s paternity and other allegations.

She affirmed her willingness to undergo a DNA test to dispel the negative impression her father-in-law had created about her in the media.

