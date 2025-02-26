The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday 26 saw some thrilling encounters, major upsets, and crucial results that have shaken up the league standings.
Rangers International produced a commanding performance to dispatch Sunshine Stars 3-0 at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, fondly referred to as the “Cathedral”.
Goals from Usman Barau (25’), Joel Odoh (28’), and Kingsley Maduforo (42’) secured a comfortable victory for the Flying Antelopes, who remain in contention at the top of the table.
Sunshine Stars, meanwhile, continue their struggles in the relegation zone.
|
League leaders Remo Stars were handed a surprising 1-0 defeat by relegation-threatened Nasarawa United.
Anas Yusuf’s 25th-minute goal was enough to give the hosts a crucial three points, denting Remo’s title charge and offering hope to Nasarawa in their survival battle.
Veteran midfielder Rabiu Ali was the hero for Kano Pillars, converting an 84th-minute penalty to secure a 1-0 victory over Akwa United. The result keeps Pillars within touching distance of the top spots.
In Bauchi, Niger Tornadoes grabbed a stunning 2-0 away victory over Lobi Stars, with Daniel Akanbek (45+’) and Victor Okoro (66’) getting on the scoresheet.
This result boosts Tornadoes’ survival hopes while dealing a blow to Lobi’s ambitions as they remain rooted to the bottom spot.
No victor, no vanquish
Elsewhere, in a tightly contested match, Kwara United and Abia Warriors played out a goalless draw, a result that does little to improve either side’s fortunes in the race for continental qualification.
In Owerri, Heartland and El-Kanemi Warriors also settled for a 0-0 draw, a result that keeps both sides precariously positioned in the lower half of the table.
READ ALSO: Natasha’s reason for her removal as committee chair misleading- Senator
Nine-time league champions Enyimba were also held to a 1-1 draw by Shooting Stars. Sodiq Ibrahim (16’) opened the scoring for 3SC, but Ekene Awazie (42’) equalised before halftime, ensuring both teams took a point from the fixture.
League standings
Despite the loss, Remo Stars remain at the summit with 51 points, while Shooting Stars sit second with 42 points after their draw. Enugu Rangers’ win keeps them in third place, one point ahead of Abia Warriors, who played out a goalless draw.
Meanwhile, Nasarawa United and Sunshine Stars remain in the relegation zone, needing a significant turnaround to escape the drop.
As the NPFL season heads into the final stretch, the title race and relegation battle continue to heat up, promising more drama in the coming weeks.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999