The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday 26 saw some thrilling encounters, major upsets, and crucial results that have shaken up the league standings.

Rangers International produced a commanding performance to dispatch Sunshine Stars 3-0 at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, fondly referred to as the “Cathedral”.

Goals from Usman Barau (25’), Joel Odoh (28’), and Kingsley Maduforo (42’) secured a comfortable victory for the Flying Antelopes, who remain in contention at the top of the table.

Sunshine Stars, meanwhile, continue their struggles in the relegation zone.

League leaders Remo Stars were handed a surprising 1-0 defeat by relegation-threatened Nasarawa United.

Anas Yusuf’s 25th-minute goal was enough to give the hosts a crucial three points, denting Remo’s title charge and offering hope to Nasarawa in their survival battle.

Veteran midfielder Rabiu Ali was the hero for Kano Pillars, converting an 84th-minute penalty to secure a 1-0 victory over Akwa United. The result keeps Pillars within touching distance of the top spots.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In Bauchi, Niger Tornadoes grabbed a stunning 2-0 away victory over Lobi Stars, with Daniel Akanbek (45+’) and Victor Okoro (66’) getting on the scoresheet.

This result boosts Tornadoes’ survival hopes while dealing a blow to Lobi’s ambitions as they remain rooted to the bottom spot.

No victor, no vanquish

Elsewhere, in a tightly contested match, Kwara United and Abia Warriors played out a goalless draw, a result that does little to improve either side’s fortunes in the race for continental qualification.

In Owerri, Heartland and El-Kanemi Warriors also settled for a 0-0 draw, a result that keeps both sides precariously positioned in the lower half of the table.

Nine-time league champions Enyimba were also held to a 1-1 draw by Shooting Stars. Sodiq Ibrahim (16’) opened the scoring for 3SC, but Ekene Awazie (42’) equalised before halftime, ensuring both teams took a point from the fixture.

League standings

Despite the loss, Remo Stars remain at the summit with 51 points, while Shooting Stars sit second with 42 points after their draw. Enugu Rangers’ win keeps them in third place, one point ahead of Abia Warriors, who played out a goalless draw.

Meanwhile, Nasarawa United and Sunshine Stars remain in the relegation zone, needing a significant turnaround to escape the drop.

As the NPFL season heads into the final stretch, the title race and relegation battle continue to heat up, promising more drama in the coming weeks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

