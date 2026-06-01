Nigerian music stakeholders, including Efe Omorogbe, Ezekiel “EeZee Tee” Onyedikachukwu, and Olisa Adibua, among others, have outlined their expectations for the future of the rapidly expanding digital music industry.

They engaged in extensive discussions on innovation, music distribution, and sustainable revenue generation during a two-day music business workshop and industry roundtable that recently concluded in Lagos.

The workshop, themed “Reverberation: The Blueprint for Africa’s Digital Audio Future,” was organised by MTN Nigeria and held at the MTN Rooftop Event Centre.

The gathering attracted music producers, record label executives, publishers, technology experts, policymakers, talent managers, and distribution partners, all of whom explored ways to shape the future of music creation, monetisation, innovation, and digital distribution across Africa.

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The panellists also examined the opportunities and structural challenges influencing the continent’s rapidly evolving digital music economy.

Sessions

The workshop, hosted by music and culture journalist Joey Akan, featured two separate sessions.

The sessions were organised along industry lines, reflecting the varying experiences artists and stakeholders have had with digital music platforms over the past decade.

The second day’s panel featured Omorogbe, broadcaster and media entrepreneur Adibua, EeZee Conceptz founder EeZee Tee, alongside other industry stakeholders.

During the session, the panellists examined the growth of Nigeria’s digital music landscape. They emphasised the need for trust, transparency, and deeper collaboration across the industry to create sustainable platforms for African creatives.

The opening day featured journalist and culture commentator Osi Suave, music journalist Motolani Alake, entertainment reporter Adeayo Adebiyi, music executive Excel Joab, among others.

Their discussions centred on the realities of today’s streaming-driven music industry, particularly creators’ expectations for visibility, audience reach, and fan engagement.

The speakers also explored issues surrounding global competitiveness, monetisation opportunities, and user experience within the rapidly expanding digital-first music economy.

Across both sessions, one major concern remained: the urgent need for Africa’s music industry to develop and expand indigenous digital platforms that meet the unique needs of African artists and consumers.

Infrastructure

During the workshop, industry stakeholders emphasised the need for improved local infrastructure, efficient payment solutions, stronger distribution channels, and robust commercial frameworks to ensure long-term growth within Africa’s creative sector.

Chief Digital Officer of MTN Nigeria, A’isha Mumuni, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to building collaborative platforms that enable stakeholders across the industry to contribute meaningfully to advancing digital audio innovation in Africa.

Ms Mumuni further stated that MTN remained committed to supporting platforms and strategic partnerships to accelerate the growth of Africa’s music ecosystem.

She added that the company would continue to encourage industry-driven conversations as the continent’s digital economy expanded.

She noted, “Africa’s music industry remains one of the continent’s most powerful cultural exports. Unlocking its next phase of growth requires deeper collaboration, stronger digital infrastructure, and solutions designed around the realities of African creators and audiences,” she said.

“Reverberation was created as a platform for honest industry conversations, one that allows us to listen, engage stakeholders, and collectively explore what the future of digital audio can look like for Africa.”