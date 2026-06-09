The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has announced the second edition of its Mega Music Festival, describing the event as a national gathering of worship, prayer and prophetic declarations aimed at ushering in “a new season” for Nigeria.

Several gospel ministers will lead worship during the festival, including Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Yinka Alaseyori, Bidemi Olaoba, and Gospel Force, as well as other worship leaders.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, the Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Youth Affairs, Sola Olukoya, said the programme will hold on Friday, 12 June, at 8:00 p.m. at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, under the theme “A New Season.”

‘More than music’

According to him, the event is more than a music concert, but a spiritual gathering designed to seek divine intervention for Nigeria through worship, thanksgiving and prayers.

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“This gathering is not just a music festival or another event on the calendar. It is a divine appointment, a highly spiritual programme designed as a night of intense prayers, heartfelt worship, prophetic declarations, and thanksgiving unto the Almighty God,” he said.

Mr Olukoya said thousands of worshippers from across Nigeria and beyond are expected to unite in praise as they declare a new season over their lives, families, and the nation.

Quoting the Bible, he said the festival is founded on the belief that genuine praise attracts divine blessings, restoration and increase.

“We believe that when a people honour God with genuine praise, the land responds with increase, restoration, peace, and divine blessings,” the clergy said.

He added that the church remains committed to standing in the gap for Nigeria and believes the country is entering a period of hope, economic restoration, security, innovation and transformation.

“We believe that as Nigeria raises an altar of praise, every chain of limitation will be broken, and God will open new doors over our nation,” the pastor said.

Democracy Day symbolism

Mr Olukoya noted that the choice of Tafawa Balewa Square carries historical significance, as it was the venue where Nigeria’s independence was formally marked in 1960 with the lowering of the Union Jack and the raising of the Nigerian flag.

He said holding the programme at the same location on Democracy Day symbolises a fresh declaration over the nation’s future.

According to him, participants will pray for: a new season for Nigeria’s economy; a new season for education.

They will also pray for a new season of security, a new season for families, and a new season of innovation and opportunity across every sector.

Youth technology initiative

Beyond worship, the church also announced the launch of the RCCG Young Adult and Youth Tech Fellowship, an initiative of RCCG Young Adults and Youth Affairs in collaboration with Reach4Christ.

Mr Olukoya said the programme aims to empower more than 100,000 young adults and youths through a four-month practical technology training scheme.

The fellowship will provide training, mentorship and capacity development in areas including: Data Analysis and Visualisation; Product Development; Cybersecurity; Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies; Software Development; and Digital Innovation, alongside other future-focused technology skills.

The Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Youth Affairs said the initiative reflects the church’s commitment to preparing young people spiritually, mentally and professionally for the evolving global economy.

“Our mission is to equip young people spiritually, mentally, and professionally, giving them the tools required to access global workforce opportunities, create solutions, build enterprises, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

He added that the church seeks to raise young people who are “not only passionate worshippers but also problem solvers, creators, innovators, and leaders in every sphere of society,” the pastor said.

The event will also feature prayers and prophetic declarations led by senior ministers, including Pastor J. F. Odesola and Pastor J. T. Kalejaiye.

According to the organisers, the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, will pronounce the Father’s Blessing and a prophetic declaration over Nigeria.

Logistics, security arrangements

Mr Olukoya said preparations for the event are already in top gear, with more than 5,000 volunteers deployed across ushering, security, sanitation, prayer, protocol, logistics and medical support units.

The clergy added that free buses will operate from designated locations across Lagos and Ogun states to transport worshippers to and from the venue.

He assured the public that adequate security, traffic management, medical support and crowd-control measures have been put in place to ensure a safe and orderly event.

Inviting Nigerians to participate, Mr Olukoya described Mega Music Festival 2.0 as more than a gathering.

“It is an altar of praise. It is a sound of hope. It is a movement of transformation. It is a declaration that Nigeria is entering a new season.

“As we praise, God will heal our land. As we pray, God will open new doors. As we empower our youths, we prepare a generation for destiny,” he said.