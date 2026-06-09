Nigerian rapper and entertainer Folarin Falana, known professionally as Falz, has released the official music video for his single Omoge, weeks after the song first arrived on streaming platforms.

Released on 20 March, Omoge takes its title and rhythm from a Sir Shina Peters sample, the juju legend whose 1989 album Ace (Afro-Juju Series 1) helped define an era of Nigerian music and gave rise to what fans popularly called “Shinamania.” By building on that foundation, Mr Falana and producer Aykbeats again visit a beloved chapter of Yoruba musical heritage and reintroduce it to a younger audience.

The video

The visual leans fully into a celebration of Yoruba identity. From the costumes to the setting, every detail shows that intention, with Mr Falana appearing in traditional attire and choosing humour and fun moments over romantic scenes more commonly seen in love songs.

Simple lyrics

Unlike some of his previous works, Omoge is different, and that appears to be intentional.

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The song centres on a woman the narrator finds exceptional. He seeks to reassure her, provide comfort and express his affection without unnecessary complexity. Lines like “Rest your mind, drink some wine” and “My baby no like wahala” give the song a calm, reassuring tone throughout.

The message becomes clearer when Mr Falana declares that he has found the woman he wants to marry and is, in his own words, “off the market officially.” There is little room for ambiguity.

A different side of Falz

Many fans know Falz for songs that address social issues and life in Nigeria. Tracks like This Is Nigeria and Talk” helped build his reputation as an artist who consistently engages with serious topics. Omoge is different.

Rather than focusing on politics or social commentary, Mr Falana chooses to make a light, joyful, easy-to-dance-to song here.

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In a 2024 interview with Premium Times, he spoke about his desire to create music that represents a new beginning. Omoge is the clearest statement of that direction, and it shows another side of his personality, the one that reminds listeners he can make fun music just as well.

Verdict

Omoge knows exactly what it wants to be: a light-hearted, danceable song built for celebration. The beat, playful lyrics and colourful video all work together to deliver an enjoyable experience.

For listeners looking for a song they can dance to without overthinking, Omoge delivers exactly that.

Verdict- 8/10