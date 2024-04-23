Nigerian singer Justina Ogunlolu, known as Justina Lee Brown’s latest album ‘Lost Child’, has taken the European music scene by storm and dominated the charts.

Although released in late 2023, the album peaked in April, making the top chart in Switzerland with its soul-stirring melodies and captivating lyrics.

Since the album’s release, the award-winning singer has been on tour. With the album and others, she has performed in over 30 concerts across several cities in Europe.

The Lagos-born songstress says she has been booked for at least 60 concerts in France, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Portugal, Latvia, and other countries until the end of 2024.

The singer won the prestigious Swiss Blues Award in Switzerland and was recognised as the Swiss Blues Singer of 2024 with the album.

Justina Lee Brown, the second runner-up in 2006’s Nokia First Chance reality singing competition, said ‘‘Lost Child’ mirrors her true identity as a liberated and expressive entertainer, unbound by any single genre or label”.

She emphasised that ‘Lost Child’, a fusion of blues, funk, soul, and reggae, was crafted to equip her for the future.

Justina Lee Brown, who opened for Italy’s Zucchero Fornaciari in 2022, launched her music career in 2008 with her single ‘Omo 2 Sexy’.

She has an EP in the works that discusses child abuse and the struggles of underprivileged children in Nigerian society.

Her previous album, ‘Black and White Feeling,’ released in 2019, presented the emotional blend of her journeys and experiences.

The singer won the Swiss Blues Challenge in 2019 and reached the semi-finals of the International Blues Challenge in Memphis.

She became an Ambassador of the Sierre Blues Festival in 2023.

From Udo market to Switzerland

Justina Lee Brown had a humble beginning. She always helped her mother sell ice water at the Udo market in Lagos State.

As a child struggling to survive in the ghettos of Ajekunle and Kirikiri, she started singing to kill time on the street.

Justina Lee Brown described her key to success: “Honesty, Truthfulness, and Kindness are the food every human soul needs.”

She said, “As I conquer stages in France, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Portugal, Latvia, and beyond, I hope to solidify my status as a musical trailblazer poised to leave an indelible mark on the global music scene. I look forward to working with notable Nigerian artistes while bridging the gap between European stars and that of my home country.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

