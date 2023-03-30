After months of speculation, Nigerian music star, Davido, fresh from his five-month hiatus, has confirmed his union with his equally famous lover, Chef Chi, real name Chioma Rowland.

The news of the singer’s marriage to Chioma made rounds in December, weeks after the loss of their son, Ifeanyi, in October 2022.

The traditional wedding, attended by a few family and friends, was held on 6th November in Davido’s father’s house, with no cameras allowed.

Davido reportedly paid Chioma’s bride price in full.

In an interview with media personality Kie Kie at Toro Entertainment, the 30-year-old singer confirmed his marriage but did not reveal the date he wedded Chioma.

Speaking with Kie Kie about his time away after the loss of his child, he said, “I have never taken this kind of blow, just being away, I have had a lot to think on, time to rest, reflect, a lot of family time and a time to make music again, I remade the album. I travelled, I married and did a lot of different things. But now we are ready to get back on the road, the album is out, amazing, back on tour, First show in a long time, Timeless, Vibes on the beach, and we are running that.”

Time to Impact

Speaking more about his return and the next phase of his life and career, the singer disclosed that, unlike in the past when he only chased more success, he is also pursuing, innovating and creating more impactful ventures.

He said, “Apart from the album, the tour we are planning, we have a new label we are starting, signed two new artistes, a guy and a girl, a 20 year-old-girl from Port Harcourt -Morravey, she’s on my Album as well, and then Logos Olori, he is on my album as well.

‘‘We are building a new media house, where I’m going to sign writers and directors; we want to do a lot, even podcasting; we are going in line with the vision of where African music is going.”

Davido’s Effect

Speaking on his ability to make every song his featured on a hot and trending single, Davido talked about how it all began.

“Funny enough, even before I became Davido, I used to have a cousin that makes music, and I was like his engineer, so I would always come in halfway through the process and make it better.”

READ ALSO:

“I would be like, play me that song again, and I think you should do it this way, add this one, add this one. It got to a point. My Guy said, “You are good; why don’t you try this thing? Oya, you go do the rest, and that is when it started.”

“I can always hear music and know how to improve it, and I also put my all; if we do something together, I want you to succeed; I would call you; I have a show, I get show today, come around, or you have a show, and If I’m not doing anything, I will pull up.”

OBO is coming…

Speaking about his upcoming concert on the 23rd of April at the Tafawa Balewa Square, the singer revealed that he plans to make it a memorable show.

One includes bringing the stars on his album home. “What I’m working on is everybody on the Album, even the ones that don’t live here, would come for the show,” he said.

He added that the concert would be the fire and advised everyone to come fit. “Nigeria has not been fascinating for the past month, so I feel this will bring up the energy. OBO is coming.”

The singer also acknowledged his fans’ love stating that natural love from the fans has kept him going.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

