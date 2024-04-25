Music reality show lovers are in for intrigue and excitement as Naija Star Search Season 2 unfolds! The show premiered two weeks ago, and the competition has gotten stiffer after a heart-pounding premiere episode; the stakes have never been higher.

Episode 1 showcased raw talent, introducing 20 gifted contestants striving for their chance at Afrobeats stardom. The episode burst onto the scene, as the contestants were divided into groups and tasked with delivering spellbinding renditions of iconic Naija hits.

The judges – Cobhams Asuquo, Sasha P, and Vector – didn’t hold back, offering critical feedback that pushed the contestants to their limits.

But the real twist came at the end when teams voted for their weakest link. Six contestants found themselves on probation, facing the threat of elimination if they falter in Episode 2.

Will it be redemption or elimination? The six contestants on probation will be fighting for their survival, desperate to prove they deserve to stay. Will they rise to the challenge or succumb to the pressure? Episode three will provide the answers.

Music lovers can join ST Nollywood Plus this Saturday at 8 pm for Episode 2 of Naija Star Search Season 2. Before then, they can catch a repeat of Episode 1 at 7 pm on ST Nollywood to refresh their memory before the main event.

The show’s winner will receive N20 million and other prizes, as well as a chance to work with some of the industry’s top Afrobeats personalities.

Meet the 20 contestants below.

