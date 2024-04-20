The highly anticipated new season of Naija Star Search premiered on Saturday on StarTimes, sparking excitement among fans of Afrobeats.

At the maiden episode, the organisers said Naija Star Search Season 2 promises heart-pounding performances, hilarious stage performances, and discovering the next generation of Afrobeats superstars.

Naija Star Search is unlike any other talent show. It is a deep dive into the electrifying world of Afrobeats, where contestants are chasing a win and a spot in stardom.

Following the success of Season 1, expectations are sky-high. This season’s contestants must come prepared to stand out from the pack.

Some of the biggest names in the industry are guiding these young hopefuls on their journey. In February, the organisers unveiled music maestro Cobhams Asuquo, lyrical genius Vector, and Nigerian rapper Sasha P as the season 2 judges.

The host, Ehis, said the show comprising three key elements—judges’ comments, mentors’ guidance, and viewers’ votes—was crafted to enhance contestants’ performances and help them realise their full potential.

Reward

More than bragging rights are at stake.

The show’s winner will receive N20 million and other prizes and a chance to work with some of the industry’s top Afrobeats personalities.

Season 1 was a revelation. Music fans witnessed raw talent blossom under the guidance of industry titans like Keke Ogungbe, ID Cabasa, and Asha Gangali. After three months of drama, intrigues, and electrifying performances by contestants in Nigeria’s first Afrobeats contest and talent hunt show, ‘Naija Star Search’, Skimzo emerged as season 1 winner in November 2022.

The judges will select semi-finalists who will advance to a live audition in Lagos. The semi-finalists will perform in front of the judges and a live audience. The selected finalists will compete for the Naija Star Search winner title in the grand finale.

Viewers can also vote for their favourite contestants, adding a thrilling layer of audience participation to the show’s drama.

Music lovers can watch the show every Saturday at 8 p.m. on ST Nollywood Plus. Before then, they can relive the previous week’s excitement at 7 p.m. on the ST Nollywood channel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

