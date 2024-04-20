Nigerian music star Oladapo Oyebanjo, widely known as D’banj, has celebrated his 20th anniversary as a musician.

D’banj’s 20th-anniversary show, organised by Trace Live, was held at the Terra Kulture Arena in Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday.

The show was lit up with stars and fans gathering to celebrate D’banj’s remarkable career.

The singer proved he’s still ‘The Entertainer,’ captivating the crowd with his electrifying performance.

The 43-year-old singer adopted the stage name D’banj, combining his first name, Dapo, and his surname, Oyebanjo.

D’banj, also known as the Kokomaster or Bangalee, began his music career at a very young age but came to the limelight in 2005 when he released his debut album “No Long Thing”.

The album featured the breakthrough lead single “Tongolo”. Since then, D’banj has become a prominent Nigerian singer, rapper, and television personality. He is best known for his hit song “Oliver Twist”, which topped the African charts in 2011.

Highlights

The evening started with humorous interactions led by host Lasisi Elenu, a content creator.

It featured entertainment from stand-up comedian Pencil and DJ Consequence, who set the mood with popular Afrobeats tracks. Opening act Nas Boi further warmed up the crowd with his energetic anthem “Umbrella.”

D’banj made a memorable entrance with his impressive 14-piece band that included notable talents like two-time Grammy Award-winner Lekan Babalola and acclaimed guitarist Fiokee.

They began with D’banj’s 2004 breakout hit “Mobolowowon” to a roaring reception from an audience spanning several generations. Noticing the enthusiastic response from younger fans, D’banj paused to express his delight at the cross-generational appeal of his music.

The concert continued as D’banj performed a string of his hits such as “Why Me,” “Olorun Maje,” “Igwe,” and “Suddenly,” among others, leading up to newer tracks from his upcoming album titled ‘The Entertainer (The Sequel).’

The announcement of his latest album was coupled with performances of fresh singles like “Taya,” signalling exciting times ahead for his fans.

Special guest Reekado Banks also graced the stage, adding to the night’s standout moments, while D’Banj’s official MC, Jimmy, kept the crowd excited throughout the event.

In addition to celebrating his illustrious career, D’banj took the opportunity to announce a partnership between his D’Kings Men Media Limited and The Temple Company, aimed at enhancing the visibility and rights of African talent.

This collaboration is set to include a global city tour and a variety of initiatives like masterclasses and exclusive meet-and-greet events, offering fans an intimate experience with the star.

D’banj thanked Trace Africa for orchestrating the night and hinted that this concert was merely a glimpse of what’s to come in his 20-year musical journey, promising more groundbreaking projects. Fans excitedly left the venue, eagerly anticipating the next chapter in D’banj’s career.

Dbanj’s 20-year career has been marked with several awards, which included ‘Best African Act’ at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2007, ‘Best International Act’ at the 2011 BET Awards, and ‘Best-selling African Artiste’ at the 2014 World Music Awards.

