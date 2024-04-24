Online music streaming platform Spotify recently hosted the media and influencers at an exciting Sip and Paint event at La Scana, Muson Centre, Lagos.

The event was organised to commemorate the launch of Spotify’s Daylist to Nigerian listeners.

Spotify algorithmically curates Daylists, regularly updated playlists designed to match a listener’s music preferences based on specific moments or days of the week.

To set the tone for the evening, guests were handed headphones connected to their Spotify playlist, which complemented hit tunes by DJ Kizzy.

This allowed guests to listen to their favourite tunes curated in their Daylist to inspire and help unleash their creativity.

This brand-new Daylist feature can best be described as a musical chameleon, morphing throughout the day to keep the listener’s vibe fresh.

It only launched in Sub-Saharan Africa this March, but the platform says Nigeria’s already rocking it, snagging the number two spot for most streams, right behind South Africa. Kenya, Ghana, and Uganda are the top five countries streaming Daylist in Sub-Saharan Africa.

A fun highlight was a Graffiti booth – a perfect spot for guests to capture Instagrammable moments and lit pictures throughout the event.

Data speak

In her welcome address, Michelle Atagana, Spotify’s head of communications and public relations in Sub-Saharan Africa, said that Daylist streams in Nigeria have grown by 1326 per cent in less than a month.

Lagos has received the most Daylist love, with an increase of 1411 per cent. Katsina, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, and Enugu are the top five Nigerian Daylist champions.

Now, let’s talk about demographics. The guys are enjoying the Daylist a little more than the ladies, with 75 per cent of listeners being male. Gen Z and Millennials are the demographics with the most Daylist listens in Nigeria.

Speaking of good music, Ms Atagana says “Island Vibes Riddim” is Nigeria’s most popular Daylist name, indicating a distinct preference among listeners for laid-back, island-inspired music.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

