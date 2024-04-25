Co-founder and COO at Josplay and Michael Odiong Managing Director at Premier Records

Josplay, an Africa-focused music streaming platform powered by AI, on Thursday announced a partnership with Premier Records, one of Africa’s legendary record labels that boasts an extensive catalogue of era-defining music alongside a roster of contemporary artistes.

This collaboration will offer a unique opportunity for music lovers across Africa to rediscover timeless classics from the 90s while fostering exciting new possibilities for collaborations between established and emerging creatives.

“At Josplay, we’re passionate about promoting the origins of African musical culture,” said Jideofor Okoro, COO at Josplay. “Partnering with Premier Records allows us to introduce a whole new generation to the iconic sounds that shaped Afrobeats while simultaneously creating a platform for fresh collaborations that bridge the generational gap. This endeavour can only be possible with the advanced music intelligence Josplay possesses.”

Through this partnership, Josplay users will access Premier Records’ expansive library, featuring the unforgettable hits of the 90s alongside the vibrant sounds of today’s hottest artists.

This collaboration opens doors for exciting creative ventures, including remixes, samples, and potential artist collaborations that will breathe new life into classic tracks and ignite the imaginations of a new generation of music creators.

“Premier Records has always been at the forefront of discovering and nurturing talent,” said Michael Odiong, MD at Premier Records. “This partnership with Josplay allows us to share our legacy with a wider audience while providing a platform for our artists to connect and collaborate with the next wave of African music stars.”

This partnership signifies Josplay Music’s continued commitment to empowering African artists and fostering a vibrant music ecosystem. With this approach of connecting the past, present, and future of African music, Josplay and Premier Records are determined to create a genuinely groundbreaking movement that will resonate with music lovers across the world.

Josplay Music

Josplay Music is an Africa-focused music streaming platform revolutionising music discovery and monetisation. It offers a user-friendly platform with a diverse music library catering to various cultures and genres. Through innovative features and strategic partnerships, Josplay is committed to connecting African artists with a global audience and shaping the future of music in Africa.

Premier Records

Premier Records is a legendary African record label with a rich history of discovering and developing iconic talent. Boasting an extensive catalogue of era-defining music alongside a roster of contemporary artists, Premier Records continues to push boundaries and shape the sound of African music.

