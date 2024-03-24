Gospel singer Ojoudale John, known by his stage name Ceaser Music, delivers a new single, “Loved,” featuring E Daniels, who doubles as the producer.

The Jos-based singer said, “Loved” explores God’s profound and unconditional love, offering solace and hope in times of uncertainty.

It also serves as a reminder of the transformative power of love, encouraging listeners to embrace their identity as cherished and beloved in Christ.

Reacting to the new single, Ceaser Music said it is a testament to God’s overwhelming love and grace.

He said ‘‘Loved’ is a testament to God’s overwhelming love and grace, a beacon of hope in our darkest moments. Collaborating with E Daniels has been a truly enriching experience, and together, we have created something extraordinary that will resonate with listeners worldwide’’.

“Loved” is available on all major streaming platforms.

