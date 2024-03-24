President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the release of school children abducted by bandits in Kuriga, Chukun Local Government Area of the state on 7 March.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the children were released following their abduction by terrorists at the joint premises of a primary and secondary school in the Kuriga community during the students’ morning assembly.

Mr Tinubu, in a statement through his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, welcomed the release and emphasised the importance of collaboration between the federal and state governments, especially on matters of security.

“The President commends the National Security Adviser, the Security Agencies, and the Kaduna State Government for the dispatch and diligence with which they handled this situation, noting that incipient urgency, meticulous attention, and tireless dedication are critical to optimal outcomes in cases of mass abductions.

“President Tinubu also welcomes the release of pupils of a Tsangaya school in Sokoto State, commending all the parties to the feat for their valiant effort.

“The President assures Nigerians that his administration is deploying detailed strategies to ensure that our schools remain safe sanctuaries of learning, not lairs for wanton abductions,” the president said.

The pupils were released after 17 days in captivity and a day after another group of 17 pupils abducted on 9 March from a school in Sokoto State were released.

The Sokoto students were freed on Saturday following their abduction from a Tsangaya school in Gidan Baya in Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

