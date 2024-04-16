Kannywood star Adam Zango has lamented how he has been sidelined by people he helped to triumph in the film and music industry in the last 20 years.

Mr Zango, in a nine-minute video on Monday, accused many top actors, musicians and producers whom he claimed to have helped become stars at present of abandoning him and pretending they never knew him before now.

The sad actor also shed tears in the video while calling names of top actors and singers he had helped, who had failed to appreciate.

He said: “I am instrumental to the success of Fati Nijar, Sadiq Sani Sadiq, Falalu Dorayi, Zainab Indomie, Tahir I Tahi, Nazifi Asnanic, Ado Gwanja and others. All the above actors have triumphed in the industry, but none has ever returned to thank you.’’

He further accused his colleagues in Kannywood of being two-faced and ingrates.

“Kannywood is full of mischief and hypocrisy. People in the industry only use you and dump you. I know those that I have helped, and I know how many people are celebrated in the industry. I have used my money to help some advance in their careers, and some I trained personally to become stars. I have gifted cars to about seven actors in Kannywood, and more than ten support staff and young actors have benefitted from my motorcycle gifts.

‘‘I have never come out to say anything to anyone; I expected just simple loyalty and togetherness. But I am getting something different.

None of these guys ever stood up for me for once to support or say anything good about me. They will instead join in ‘player hating’ me and all sorts of mischief against me,’’ Zango lamented.

Apologies

Singer and actress Fati Nijar shared a video of herself speaking in Hausa, apologising to the actor and saying she is sorry about his perception of her.

“I am sorry for what you are going through. As you said, you are my boss and instrumental to my career success. But I am sorry you felt that way about me. I will visit your home and apologise in person,’’ ’Fati said.

Also, Ali Jita sent Mr Zango an apology, which he shared on his official Instagram page. Jita said, ” You are a good person and a helper. You have helped me and many others. It is unfortunate that you feel terrible about how we treat you now. Kindly accept my apology.

Mr Jita promised to visit the actor and apologise on behalf of all Kannywood musicians in the Kannywood.

Ali Nuhu, the Chairperson of the Nigeria Film Cooperation and a close ally of Mr Zango, has called on the actor to calm down.

