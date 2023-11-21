The Kannywood movie industry is mourning the demise of its ace director and actor, Aminu Bono.

His associate and colleague, Mustapha Soron Ɗinki, said the director slumped and died almost immediately.

Mr Dinki told PREMIUM TIMES that the actor returned home in the evening of Monday from his errands in good health, and then he slumped. He was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, doctors confirmed that he was dead.

The actor was buried on Tuesday in Kano amid hundreds of well-wishers at the Ɗandago cemetery.

Soron Dinki, who was present at the burial, told this newspaper that the atmosphere was emotional and solemn.

He said, “Almost all Kannywood family are here today. People cried; some could not even stay back at the burial ground to see him buried. We miss him dearly’’.

The APC national Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, also prayed for Allah’s mercy on the late director.

According to a statement by Mr Ganduje’s spokesperson, Edwin Olofu, on Tuesday, Bono’s life and times in the entertainment industry brought fame to Kannywood.

“I must admit that Aminu Surajo Bono’s exit has created a gap in the entertainment industry, and this is a reality we must contend with years ahead.”

He prayed that Aljannah Firdaus be his final abode.

More tributes

The chairman of the Kano state censors board, Abba Almustapha, also a former colleague of the deceased, was at the burial in Kano; he prayed for the late Bono.

Fati SU, a colleague in the film industry, prayed that Allah forgive the late actor and make heaven his final abode.

Ali Nuhu, in his message on Instagram, said, “I have missed a brother and a family. This is quite a significant loss for everyone in Kannywood.

Rahama Sadau, Nafeesat Abdullahi, and many others prayed that Allah forgive the late actor.

