The Hisbah Command in Kano State has arrested popular and controversial TikToker Murja Kunya for allegedly posting inappropriate and un-Islamic content on TikTok.

Kunya is known for her controversial content, frequently stirring debate in most Northern Nigerian states.

Two weeks ago, Hisbah launched a hunt for six TikTok influencers who they said were violating the tenets of Islam daily while using social media sites.

Hisbah spokesperson Lawal Fagge told the BBC Hausa that Murja Kunya was arrested early Tuesday morning, along with her boyfriend.

“Our officers arrested her at 1:00 in the afternoon at her home with her boyfriend, who was also with us.”

“In the past, her neighbours brought us complaints about her behaviour. Right now, we are investigating before taking the next step,” he said.

Hisbah accuses Kunya of using vulgar words in her video, which thousands of people watch on TikTok and other social media pages.

She has not commented on the allegations but has been seen in an unidentified video circulating on social media since her arrest.

In the video, she said she did not steal anything and thanked God.

Meanwhile, a magistrate court in Kano has asked that Kunya be detained until 20 February, when the case hearing against her will continue.

The Kano State Hisbah Board charged the popular TikTok before the court on Tuesday on charges of making indecent videos on social media.

Kano has the largest Muslim population, and the Islamic legal system works with the legal system in the state.

The Kano Hisbah had, in November 2023, announced plans to facilitate marriages for TikTokers in Kano and support their businesses.

Kunya and other tiktokers attended the meeting in Kano.

