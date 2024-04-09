Kannywood prominent actress Saratu Gidado, popularly known as Daso, is dead.

Daso died in the early hours of Tuesday at her home in Kano.

Confirming the death of the actress, the chairman of the Kano State censors board, Abba Almustapha, said, “Today, Kannywood has lost a veteran actress, a mother and a philanthropist. We will miss her dearly.”

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation, Ali Nuhu and colleagues of the late actress also sent condolences to her family.

Several other colleagues of the actress also commiserated with the family of the deceased on their Instagram pages.

Kannywood producer and actor Falalu Dorayi prayed for the repose of the actress’ soul.

She will be buried on Tuesday in Kano.

Saratu was born on 17 January 1968 and was a prominent figure in the Hausa film industry for over two decades.

Her villain and motherly roles earned her recognition among Arewa households.

She has featured in more than 1000 movies in Kannywood.

She featured beside Patience Ozorkwo Nkem Owoh in a rib-cracking Hausa movie 2014 titled Maja.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

