Many have said 2023 would go down in history as a rocky year for Kannywood, the Hausa-language film of northern Nigeria.

From piracy, which has negatively impacted the livelihood of filmmakers, actors, and auxiliary workers, to shifts in alliances and stiffer censorship by the Censors Board, and deaths of some of the brightest stars in their fold plunged Kannywood into a bumpy ride in substantial part of the year.

But it’s not all gloomy, as old grudges were settled between stars during the year, and others bagged juicy endorsement deals.

PREMIUM TIMES highlights some notable developments in Kannywood in 2023 below:

Death of Aminu Bono

The Kannywood in 2023 was thrown into mourning after one of its ace directors and actor, Aminu Bono, died.

Bono slumped and died after returning home from an errand in Kano on 21 November.

Death of Usman Pategi (Samanja)

Veteran actor Usman Baba Pategi, popularly known as Samanja Mazan Fama, died on 12 November in Kaduna.

Pategi was a movie veteran and a war veteran, having fought in the Nigerian Civil War under the late former military ruler Sani Abacha, who died a general but was then of a lower rank.

The Kwara State royalty was also said to have given up his claim to the throne to pursue his passion for entertainment.

Kamal Aboki’s death

Kano-born famous skit maker Tik Toker Kamal Aboki died in a motor accident in January.

The 26-year-old entertainer was returning to Kano from a trip to Maiduguri when he was involved in an accident and died instantly.

Rahama Sadau, Nafeesat Abdullahi squash beef

In what was supposed to be a reunion meeting and rekindling of old friendship, Rahama Sadau and Nafeesat Abdullahi met again and hugged at an outing.

Sadau and Abdullahi used to be best friends; both signed to Ali Nuhu’s FKD production label but fell out with each other years ago and had not been on talking terms. A close associate of the two actresses said a supremacy war was the cause of their altercation.

Sadau shared a video of the two actresses hugging and kissing each other in October.

Kano Hisbah’s promise to facilitate marriages of willing TikTokers

In November, the Kano State Hisbah announced plans to facilitate marriages for TikTokers in the state and support their businesses.

At a meeting convened by the Hisbah in Kano, the morality security outfit said it was ready to offer guidance to TikTokers on improving on their moral values and TikToking for the benefit of the people.

Popular Murja Kunya, a TikToker known for her controversial content, frequently stirred debate in most northern states, and other popular TikTokers were invited to the command’s headquarters in Kano for the enlightenment meeting.

Rarara dumps Buhari as other Kannywood musicians pledge loyalty

Dauda Rarara, a leading Hausa musician, at a press conference in Kano on 26 October, monitored by this newspaper, criticised former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing his government as a total failure which plunged Nigeria and Nigerians into the crisis they are in now.

“The three months of President Ahmad Bola Tinubu’s Government is better than Buhari’s eight years because he has nothing to show for it,” he said.

Meanwhile, music stars from the North and loyalists of the ex-president and the APC have visited him in Daura, Katsina State, where he currently resides.

Under the aegis of the One Voice Association, the musicians visited Mr Buhari to pledge their continuous support and loyalty despite the expiration of his tenure.

Kannywood’s Saratu Daso, Usman Uzee, and others named bank’s brand ambassadors

TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s foremost non-interest bank, announced top Kannywood actress Saratu Daso as a brand ambassador in May.

Osita Iheme (Pawpaw), Usman Uzee, Aisha Falke (Northern Hibiscus) and Hauwa Jalilah were also announced as brand influencers of the bank.

After the ceremony, Daso applauded the bank for recognising her as one of its ambassadors. “I thank you all for this gesture and pray you prosper in all your doings.”

Kano govt revokes licences of Kannywood actors, producers, others

In May, the Kano State Censorship Board said it had revoked all operational licences of all actors and actresses, including directors and producers in its film industry, the Kannywood.

The head of the board, Abba El-Mustapha, said the ddecisionwas aimed at sanitising the industry and ensure proper documentation.

Critics say celebrities who campaigned against the ruling party in the state – the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) – durng the last general elections were targeted with stringent policies,

Actor Almustapha heads Kano Censors board

Shortly after its inauguration, Kano State governor appointed actor Abba Almustapha as the Director-General of the state’s Film and Censors Board in June.

The appointment was welcomed by the majority of the players in the Kannywood industry, as many see it as putting the right peg in the right hole.

Hassan Banaga said, ” Making a player to head the industry’s umpire is a welcomed development. We are happy about that’’.

Top post-production outfit, 24Dot launches Tambarin Talaka

A famous post-production company that supports Kannywood and Hausa movie production launched a YouTube series called Tambarin Talaka in June.

The programme, produced in Hausa, discusses what the less-privileged should know about governance, living, and how to advance in entertainment, life, and style.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

