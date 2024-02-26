A High Court in Kano, headed by Justice Aisha Mahmud, on Monday, ordered the arrest of famous Kannywood actor and singer, Ado Gwanja.

The court banned Mr Gwanja from performing at weddings and shows until the police investigated allegations against him by the Kano State Council of Teachers.

The teachers sued Mr Gwanja for using inappropriate language in his songs, particularly in a song titled “War”, which they claimed contained vulgar words.

The teachers and some residents criticised the song for potentially negatively impacting the upbringing of young people in the region.

The song ‘WAR’, as carefully analysed by Aisha Yusufu for PREMIUM TIMES, observed that it contains some hurtful slang that includes abuse that cannot be accepted by most Northern parents, especially in Kano.

The slang words include “Ubanka zanci” which means “l will mess with your father” and many others.

Justice Mahmoud prohibited Gwanja from singing at festivals or posting his music online. She stated that anyone who violates the court order will also be arrested.

In 2023, a Kano court had similarly summoned Gwanja and other musicians after residents accused them of producing content deemed harmful to children.

Recently, TikTok star Murja Ibrahim Kunya was arrested and prosecuted for allegedly promoting immorality. After a brief prison escape, Kunya underwent mental evaluation and monitoring by the Hisba Commission.

Another TikTok personality, Ramlat Mohammed, was imprisoned for proclaiming herself a prostitute online.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

