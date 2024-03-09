Actress and filmmaker Rahama Sadau, who has starred in movies like Khuda Haafiz, Chief Daddy 2, Zero Hour, and Up North, has shared her experience transitioning from Kannywood to Nollywood.

Rahama was banned from Kannywood (a Northern Film Industry) by the Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria for featuring in a romantic musical video by Jos-born singer ClassiQ in 2016.

Shortly after expulsion, she debuted in Nollywood by starring in a 13-week drama series, Sons of the Caliphate. In the same year, she landed a role in The American King, directed by award-winning U.S.-based Nigerian filmmaker Jeta Amata alongside Nollywood stars Nse Ikpe Etim and Eyinna Nwigwe and Hollywood stars Vannessa Martini, Akon, and Miguel Nunez jnr.

Since the ban, the actress’s career has increased significantly as a Nollywood actress.

Speaking exclusively in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the actress said transitioning from Kannywood to Nollywood despite the fame was challenging.

She said: “Coming from where I came from was not an easy journey, especially trying to balance being in Nollywood and still doing the movie I do.

It was challenging and unique, and I loved it. We just talked about our system.”

Rahama, whose acting career began eleven years ago in Kannywood, said her greatest fear was being typecast in Nollywood movies.

She said: “So my biggest fear when switching to Nollywood was that it wasn’t switching; it was trying to play by the book in the industry. Trying to be who I am, and as a Northern actress, I am trying to find a space to fit in here.”

The producer of Showmax’s latest Nigerian Original reality TV series, ‘Sadau Sisters,’ added that authenticity and balancing Nollywood with her showmax series was challenging and tedious.

Rahama stated that despite the challenges, she succeeded in the journey.

She said: “My biggest surprise upon entering Nollywood from Kannywood was the level of acceptance. The people here are hot and welcoming. I’m pleasantly surprised by everyone’s friendliness. If I don’t connect with the role, I would decline the script, especially if the story doesn’t resonate. I prioritise the story over the role because the portrayal matters to the audience, not just my interpretation.”

When asked about the synergy between Kannywood and Hollywood, she said she preferred to be identified as an actress.

“I think it’s just an industry—because everywhere you go in the world, they have branches of industry. You go to Bollywood, and there is Bollywood. So it’s just an industry where different people tell their stories. And that’s the most important thing,” Rahama added.

Speaking about her style, she stressed that her fashion sense is crucial to her and prioritised comfort above all, believing there are diverse film industries in Nigeria.

As a Northern Nigerian girl growing up, acting was the least profession her parents would ever endorse. Getting her parents to buy into her decision to become an actress was a struggle. Thankfully, her persistence paid off; today, her mother is her biggest fan.

She said: “My mummy still watches my show daily and is very proud. I don’t know if it’s safe to say this, but the first production that my mummy watched was the SuperStory TV Drama Series titled The Other Side, which began airing on 26 January 2016.

“She called me and said, I’m watching your show, but that was her first time watching my movie. So I think I’ve gotten that acceptance—and sometimes, as much as your parents want to be proud of you and want to want to be proud of you and want to, like, you know, support you, there is a whole society that is after you, but my parents are so proud of me’’.

Sadau Sisters

Rahama, who rose to fame with her debut movie ‘Gani ga Wane,’ commended her sisters for their self-awareness and comfort level on the Sadau Sister reality TV show airing on Showmax despite being private.

“It’s not a movie or a series. I wake up every day as the producer. Then, the artiste is playing by myself for the first time. And I’ll have to wake up as the producer without any script to work on. It is the most challenging journey I’ve ever embarked on as a producer and actress.

‘‘But I am so proud of the show because I couldn’t believe my sister’s performances and how comfortable they were. Especially since they’re private, they’re incredibly comfortable with each other, which is impressive. I’m particularly proud of the show because of its structure,” she remarked.

She said before the show began, she would sit her sisters down and emphasise the importance of being mindful of their words on the show so they are not misconstrued or trolled.

“The show’s essence revolves around sisterhood, family, and the beauty of Northern Nigeria. We managed to strike a balance, and I believe we did an outstanding job,’’ she noted.

Message

She encouraged northerners to remain focused, particularly young women who admired her.

The founder of Ray of Hope, a charitable foundation, stressed the importance of understanding one’s endeavours and persistently pursuing objectives.

The Kaduna-born actress said: “It’s tempting to claim that the journey isn’t easy in today’s world, but it’s even more challenging to convey that message to individuals from my background. Nonetheless, maintaining focus is crucial.”

Rahama is the first and only actress to appear in Kannywood, Nollywood and Bollywood movies and is also one of the few Nigerian actresses who speak Hindi fluently.

