Tiwa Savage celebrated 12 years of her debut album

Songstress Tiwa Savage took to her X page to celebrate 12 years since the release of her debut album, ‘Once Upon a Time.’

She released the album in 2013, featuring hit songs such as ‘Kele Kele Love’, ‘Love Me’, ‘Without My Heart’, ‘Ife Wa Gbona’, ‘Folarin’, ‘Olorun Mi’, and ‘Eminado.’

Don Jazzy, the founder of Mavin Records, produced the album alongside Spellz and several other notable producers.

Wow…. My debut album “once upon a time” turns 12 years already?? 🥹 This album was the beginning of so many milestones for me. It’s actually very emotional for me but I’m so grateful to God, and to every single person that’s stood by me since day one. I poured my heart into it… pic.twitter.com/WDmaVsnVxa — Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@TiwaSavage) July 4, 2025

Tiwa said she poured her heart into the album and felt proud to stand firm 12 years later.

The album earned Best Album of the Year nominations at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards and Best R\&B/Pop Album at The Headies 2014.

Ojopagogo recounted losing his first wife while on Olaiya Igwe’s movie set

Actor Razaq ‘Ojopagogo’ Olayiwola revealed during an interview on Feelright News TV that he lost his first wife, Funmilayo, while working on the set of ‘Osuwon’, a film by his colleague, Ebun ‘Olaiya Igwe’ Oloyede.

Ojopagogo said his wife had been in good health when he left home, but she suddenly passed away while he was on set.

He described his late wife as his backbone.

The actor, who began his acting career in 1983, married filmmaker Moji Afolayan in 2003 after his first wife’s death.

Don Richard recalled health struggles after quitting smoking and drinking

Actor Richard Oguntimehin recounted falling critically ill after quitting alcohol and smoking two years earlier.

In a viral video, Richard urged the public to prioritise their health.

He said that while receiving treatment in the hospital, he discovered that many severe illnesses, especially those affecting public figures, often stem from internal organ damage.

“It was two years after I stopped smoking and drinking that I had health issues; while in the hospital, I realized that majority sickness happening to eminent personalities are from internal organs”- Nollywood Actor, Don Richard pic.twitter.com/IitPSQF7MK — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) July 3, 2025

He cautioned that unhealthy lifestyle choices eventually take their toll, regardless of when individuals quit harmful habits.

Richard began his career in 1989 as a production assistant at NTA Channel 10 before transitioning to acting and directing. He became known for playing bad boy roles in films like ‘Oba Omo’, ‘Olugbare’, and ‘Elede.’

Chimamanda urged ladies not to marry out of desperation

Award-winning Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie urged young women not to marry out of desperation.

Speaking at a student event, she advised ladies to choose wisely, stressing that marriage is a lifelong decision.

The 47-year-old warned young women against settling for less due to societal pressure or marrying incompatible partners to meet marriage expectations.

Chimamanda, who has been married to Nigerian doctor Ivara Esege since 2009, has three children: a daughter and twin boys.

She also revealed that she adopted the name Chimamanda, which she considered a divine revelation, after initially being named Amanda.

She said her birth certificate bore Ngozi Grace, the latter being her mother’s name, though she never fully connected with them.

Although she loved being called Ngozi, she felt the name was too familiar.

Patrick Doyle vs Wike

Actor Patrick Doyle slammed FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for sitting on a lavish cream-coloured chair with gold-trimmed wooden accents while addressing journalists on various issues, including land allocation allegations involving his children.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Doyle described Wike’s action as an unnecessary display of opulence.

He likened the chair to a throne and questioned why a public official would need such extravagance to address Nigerians.

Doyle said the display reflected the psychosis and delusion of grandeur that plague Nigeria’s political class.

Reekado Banks’ thoughts on marriage

Singer Reekado Banks revealed during an interview on ‘The Esther Show’ that his views on marriage had changed in the past two months. He added that he was no longer sure about getting married soon.

Although he did not give specific reasons for his change of heart, Reekado Banks stressed that it had nothing to do with his music career.

He attributed his new perspective to personal growth and emotional maturity, but said he remained open to marriage in the future.

Reekado Banks, whose real name is Ayoleyi Solomon, welcomed his first child with his British partner in September 2024.

He signed with Mavin Records in 2014 and rose to fame with *Turn It Up* before leaving the label in 2018.

Film on Koleosho to premiere September 2

‘Babalaje’, a biopic about the late Oyo politician Michael Koleosho, will premiere on September 2.

The film traces Koleosho’s journey from Saki to political prominence in Oyo State, highlighting his influence over four decades until his death in September 2024.

Producer Seun Oloketuyi said the film aims to educate and inspire young people through Koleosho’s life story. He added that the premiere coincides with the politician’s one-year remembrance, with additional events scheduled in Abuja and Ibadan.

The cast includes Femi Branch, Joke Muyiwa, Biola Adebayo, Ayo Mogaji, Yemi Sodimu, and Bolaji ‘Mr Latin’ Amusan.

Koleosho, popularly known as the Babalaje of Saki, died on 2 September 2024, at 86.

Portable, Peller resolve feud

Controversial singer Portable announced on his Instagram page that he and Peller had ended their public feud.

Their clash began when Peller, during a TikTok live session with Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface, claimed he had helped promote Portable’s song.

After inviting him to the live session, Peller also alleged that Portable blocked him on TikTok.

Portable hit back in a now-deleted video on his Insta stories, dismissing Peller’s claims and mocking his financial status while issuing threats.

Ezinne Akudo denied marriage to Ex-Eagles star Emenike

Former Miss Nigeria (2013), Ezinne Akudo, clarified during her podcast ‘Beyond With Ezine’ that she never married former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike.

Addressing long-standing rumours, she disclosed that she had never been married or divorced.

Ezinne said she only met Emenike at the wedding of Iheoma Nnadi, Miss Nigeria 2014.

She described the marriage rumour as ‘a lie from the pit of hell.’

Omowunmi Ajiboye vs Segun Ogungbe

Actress Omowunmi Ajiboye clarified during an interview on Oyinmomo TV that she was never engaged or married to actor Segun Ogungbe.

Ajiboye said they had two children together, which had led many to mistakenly believe they were a couple.

She appealed to fans to stop attacking her, saying she did not ruin Ogungbe’s life and that they had moved on with different partners.

Ajiboye announced her separation from Ogungbe in 2024, accusing him of infidelity and inappropriate behaviour with her trainees.

Ayra Starr’s acting debut

Singer Ayra Starr said in an interview on CBS Mornings that transitioning from music to acting had been an amazing but demanding experience.

She spoke about her acting debut in the upcoming Hollywood film adaptation of ‘Children of Blood and Bone’, based on Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling fantasy novel.

Ayra Starr stuns on CBS Mornings Plus as she talks Afrobeats and her acting debut in ‘Children of Blood and Bone’. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/YpyPv1z1Nw — MAVIN (@MavinRecords) June 24, 2025

The ‘Rush’ hitmaker said being on set made her appreciate how challenging acting can be, and she now respects actors even more.

She said she had always been interested in acting, though she initially felt shy about pursuing it.

Paramount Pictures is scheduled to release the film in the United States in January 2027, featuring stars such as Damson Idris, Tosin Cole, Cynthia Erivo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lashana Lynch, Idris Elba, and Viola Davis.

MI Abaga regretted supporting the APC

Rapper Jude ‘MI’ Abaga revealed on a recent episode of ‘The Manism Podcast’ that he regretted supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the past.

The 43-year-old supported the APC during the last general elections because he believed the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was deeply corrupt.

He expressed disappointment with the APC’s performance, saying the ruling party no longer aligned with his political aspirations.

MI joined other celebrities, including actor Ronke Oshodi Oke, Alapini, and Lalude, who had also expressed regret for supporting APC and President Bola Tinubu during the build-up to the 2023 presidential election.

