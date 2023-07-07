Yoruba actress and producer Ibironke Anthony, known as Ronke Oshodi-Oke, regrets campaigning for the All Progressives Congress (APC) political party.

The actress disclosed this in an interview with Chude Jideonwe and cited reasons on Friday.

The Yoruba movie star accused the ruling party of failing in their promises throughout their eight years of administration in Nigeria.

The 48-year-old actress expressed her regrets and recounted how the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was inconsistent in his response about what truly happened during the Endsars protests.

SARS, a controversial police unit, was accused of having links to extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances, extortion, torture and framing up suspects.

After several investigations into its activities, the unit was disbanded in October 2020 after Nigerians took to the streets during the EndSARS protests.

Ronke, who began her acting career with a drama group called ‘Star Parade’, recounted how she felt about the incident, particularly with the alleged lies to cover up the truth.

She said, “I love APC. I’m a fan of APC in body and soul. I feel APC is going to take Nigeria to the next level. That’s how I felt. Even while campaigning for them, I didn’t collect much. You understand. I’m not looking at the money. I was looking at what is going to happen later.”

“I knew eight years cannot fix Nigeria. We all know that, but I was so down when that Endsars of a thing came up. I was down. Our Governor is saying three things at the same time. Three things! Does that make any sense to you? I’m not sorry to say this. I will say it anywhere.”

Buttressing herself in Yoruba, she said, “Ki n eni yo ma pa Iro meta, ni e meta papo”, which translates to “When someone is inconsistent with their words just to hide the truth, he gives three different responses on one issue.”

The actress claimed that there was evidence to prove what the government did during the Endsars protest. According to her, they chose to cover it up. She noted that the impact of one person’s death is beyond just killing the person.

Ronke said, “They said they didn’t kill anybody. You kill one person, and if one person dies, 50 people have died with that person. The people that one person is feeding, the parents and siblings, before they get themselves back, maybe two to five years later. It’s a thing of the mind. That‘s one.”

“Secondly, so many injuries. So many. I see some guys. They cannot use their legs again; some cut them, yet you tell me you did not kill them. Does that make any sense? I regretted working for them for that reason alone.” She added.

Campaigning for APC

According to the Guardian report in February 2015, Ronke Oshodi was among Yoruba Nollywood actors and actresses who stormed the All Progressives Congress (APC) guber rally in Lagos, declaring support for the party and its candidates in the coming elections.

Some of the Yoruba acts that took part in the Lagos rally aside from Ronke Oshodi included Moji Olaiya, Remi Shitta-Bay, Remi Oshodi, Iyabo Oko; Eniola Badmus and Fadeyi Oloro, L’Awori, among others.

Alongside her colleagues, they campaigned to Lagosians to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), come out en masse on election days and vote without fear.

During the campaign, they testified to the good works of the party across the state. They also said they had no apologies to their colleagues, who threatened them to support the opposition party.

During the 2019 elections, Ronke Oshodi also campaigned for APC. In a music video she sang entirely in Yoruba, the actress sang the party’s praises and urged citizens to vote for Muhammadu Buhari as President.

In the video, she also encouraged people to vote for Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, admonishing his good deeds in the state.

EndSars Massacre

The EndSar movement slogan agitated the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The band was a notorious unit of the Nigerian Police with an alleged record of abuse of Nigerian citizens.

The protest started in 2017 as a Twitter campaign using the hashtag #EndSARS to demand the disbanding of the unit by the government.

However, in October 2022, many youths took to the streets to demonstrate their agitation against police abuses, particularly among the (Sars) police unit. Though, many protests were repressed across the country.

According to Amnesty International, at least 12 people were killed in the #EndSars protests, while dozens were injured, including at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos on 20 October 2020. It reported that some witnesses recorded evidence on live-stream. They claimed they saw soldiers shooting at protesters at the venue.

Meanwhile, several reports have been made internationally and nationally about what transpired during the massacre.

However, the army and Nigerian government continue to deny anybody was killed at Lekki tollgate, and instances at other demonstrations are scarcely acknowledged.

