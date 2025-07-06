Singer Owodunni ‘Prime Boy’ Ibrahim, a childhood friend of the late singer Ilerioluwa ‘Mohbad’ Aloba, has opened up on what transpired between them during Mohbad’s final performance before his death.

In October 2023, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Lagos State Police Command declared Prime Boy wanted in connection with the investigation into Mohbad’s death.

Mohbad died on 12 September 2023 at the age of 27.

The police placed a N1 million bounty on Prime Boy following allegations of his involvement in Mohbad’s death.

He was arrested on 5 October 2023 when he visited the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at Panti, Yaba, Lagos.

He was later granted bail and consistently attended the coroner’s inquest until February 2024, when a Magistrate Court sitting in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos, cleared him, Mohbad’s former record label boss, Abdulazeez ‘Naira Marley’ Fashola, and others of any involvement in the singer’s death.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mohbad’s father challenged the court’s decision, but Justice Taiwo Olatokun of the Lagos High Court struck out the case on 2 July 2025.

I’m innocent

In a recent interview with social activist Martin ‘VeryDarkMan (VDM)’ Otse, posted on YouTube on Saturday, Prime Boy denied allegations that he fought with Mohbad or inflicted any injuries on him during their last outing (the D’General Bitters Ikorodu show) on 10 September 2023, before the singer’s death. The singer died two days later.

He said: “The claim that we fought or that I hit him (Mohbad) is false. I never touched Mohbad at that event. It’s not true. Mohbad didn’t punch Prado, there were no marks on his hands, and I didn’t stab him. All of that is pure fabrication. That night, Mohbad said he wanted to get out of the car. I told him he couldn’t. He then asked me to clear the road if I didn’t want him to get down because he wanted to leave the venue. I told him it was dangerous to come down because some threatening boys were around.

“I asked Wunmi to talk to him, but she said, ‘He’s your friend; I should talk to him.’ Mohbad eventually approached where I was sitting and asked me to leave the car. I asked him why, but he insisted I should get down. At this point, security officers were around us; we weren’t alone. Some boys nearby were also calling out his name. When he asked me to get down, I apologised and begged him not to be upset, saying I was trying to look out for him and his wife. But he said I couldn’t tell him how to live his life.”

Enter Cubana Chief Priest

Prime Boy explained that Mohbad asked him to leave the car.

He said he then proceeded to the stage to meet nightlife entrepreneur and socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, who organised the event.

“I told Cubana Chief Priest that I didn’t know what was wrong with Mohbad, that he was fighting with his wife in the car, and I was only trying to separate them, but he chased me out. Cubana Chief Priest asked me about my relationship with him, and I told him I was his childhood friend. He then told his people to watch me while he checked on Mohbad. That’s how he left me.

“I waited there for about 30 minutes until I saw my director. I asked him where Cubana Chief Priest had gone. While I was leaving, none of the security people said anything. When I went backstage, the place was empty. Mohbad, Cubana Chief Priest, and the others had already left. I was left there alone with the crowd. That’s all I know about what happened,” Prime Boy said.

He added that Mohbad invited him to accompany him to the event.

He said after the event, they parted ways and did not see each other again until he received the news two days later that Mohbad had passed away.

He further stated that he and Mohbad travelled in a convoy from his house, accompanied by celebrities such as Zlatan, Nasboi, Seun Kuti, and others.

The singer noted, “Mohbad called me and asked me to come over to hang out, as usual. When I arrived on the Island, I saw Mohbad sitting happily with some friends, most of whom I didn’t know, but I recognised Adura (Mohbad’s brother). That day, there was only one Prado. Mohbad said he wasn’t taking his car and would personally arrange for someone to accompany him.

“He asked someone to open the back door of the Prado and told Spending and the others to go back inside. When he closed that door and opened another, Wunmi came out with her child. Mohbad asked if she was coming with us, but she didn’t respond. She got into the car, and Mohbad told me to sit beside him, leaving the other guys behind. When we arrived at the event location, I wanted to get down with Mohbad as he was heading inside to meet Zlatan, but he told me to wait and that he would go alone.”

Unlawful detention

Additionally, Prime Boy claimed that his detention by the police was unlawful, stating that he was neither invited nor contacted beforehand.

He further asserted that being declared wanted by the police in connection with Mohbad’s death severely damaged his image and reputation.

“I don’t know why the police locked me up. They didn’t send me any invitation or call me. I was thrown into a cell, and I still don’t understand why they eventually released me after almost four months in detention. Even in the cell, the police told me I knew nothing about the case. They just said, “God will save you.” Mohbad’s death broke me — I won’t lie.

“When the police declared me wanted, I was asleep. Someone came to wake me up and told me I had been declared wanted. They made me want without inviting me first. They even included my home address, the colour of my eyes, my tongue, my head — I don’t know how they got those details. They had all my personal information, yet instead of simply sending an invitation letter to my house, they declared me wanted publicly”, said Prime Boy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

