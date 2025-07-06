The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed that eight people, including the driver and conductor of a commercial bus, died on Sunday in a fatal crash at Atura Bus Stop, inbound Badagry.

The accident involved a 16-seater Mazda commercial bus with registration number KJA 811 YF, and a DAF truck marked T1 4636 LA, according to a statement shared by LASTMA’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, on X.

“The tragic accident instantly claimed the lives of eight passengers, including the bus driver and his conductor, casting a somber pall over the Badagry axis,” the statement read.

The statement said LASTMA operatives responded alongside personnel from the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the Nigeria Police Force (Morogbo Division), and the 244 Battalion of the Nigerian Army (Ibereko Barracks). The agencies launched a coordinated rescue operation at the crash site, according to the statement.

Eight other passengers, who sustained varying degrees of injuries, were rescued and taken to Badagry General Hospital for emergency treatment using an FRSC vehicle, the statement added.

It also said preliminary investigations revealed that the bus driver lost control while reportedly speeding excessively, which led to a catastrophic collision with the DAF truck.

The impact, Mr Taofiq said, was so severe that several passengers stood little chance of survival.

Visiting the scene, LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended condolences to the victims’ families and expressed sorrow over the lives lost.

“This heart-wrenching incident is a painful reminder of the fragility of life and the urgent need for all road users to embrace caution. May the Almighty grant the deceased eternal rest and console their families,” he said.

He also wished the injured passengers a swift and full recovery.

Mr Bakare-Oki condemned reckless driving by commercial and heavy-duty vehicle operators, warning against excessive speed and urging strict adherence to safety protocols, including routine vehicle maintenance.

“This regrettable loss could have been avoided if basic principles of defensive driving and vehicular safety were observed. Speed remains a silent killer on our highways,” he warned.

He emphasised that LASTMA’s operations have evolved beyond traffic control to full-fledged incident and emergency management, in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Plus Agenda, which prioritises road safety, emergency preparedness, and urban mobility infrastructure.

“We are no longer merely controlling traffic. We are managing emergencies, mitigating disasters, and saving lives,” he said.

He noted that the state government has begun deploying speed-limiting devices at accident-prone flashpoints across Lagos, as part of broader efforts to reduce road fatalities and ensure commuter safety.

LASTMA also appreciated the prompt support from FRSC, the Police, and the Nigerian Army, and praised its own officers for their professionalism in managing the tragic incident.

The agency appealed to all road users to demonstrate heightened caution, especially on high-speed corridors, where fatigue, distraction, and speeding often lead to deadly consequences.

In January, PREMIUM TIMES reported the death of one person in another road crash that occurred at Mile 2, inward Cele.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the crash involved a Mack truck (registration number EPE-516YA) carrying a 40-foot container, a second truck loaded with vehicle engines, and two motorcycles.

“Following distress calls received at 23:48hrs via the 767 and 112 toll-free lines, our response team from Cappa Base, Oshodi, arrived at the scene at 00:10hrs,” he said.

LASEMA stated that investigations revealed that the truck conveying vehicle engines developed a mechanical fault while in motion, resulting in a collision with the oncoming truck and two motorcycles.

The agency said one of the motorcyclists died instantly and was taken to the morgue by FRSC officials before LASEMA arrived. The second motorcyclist escaped unhurt.

