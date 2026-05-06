The International Press Institute Nigeria chapter on Wednesday inaugurated a new Press Freedom Hub in Abuja, marking a major milestone in its decades-long operations without a permanent headquarters.

Speaking at the event, the President of IPI Nigeria and Editor-in-Chief of PREMIUM TIMES, Musikilu Mojeed, described the development as both symbolic and historic for the organisation.

He said since its establishment in the 1970s, IPI Nigeria had operated without a dedicated office, often relying on the workplace of its sitting president.

“Today, that changes. With this new facility, we are establishing, for the first time, a dedicated institutional home for IPI Nigeria,” Mr Mojeed said.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

According to him, the hub will serve as a centre for advocacy, dialogue and policy engagement, as well as a platform to monitor and respond to threats against press freedom.

Renewed campaign on press freedom

Mr Mojeed used the occasion to announce a renewed push to hold public officials accountable for actions perceived to undermine media freedom.

He recalled that in December 2025, IPI Nigeria listed three individuals in its “Book of Infamy” over alleged violations of press freedom, including Mohammed Umaru Bago, Umo Eno, and former Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun.

He said the organisation had initially delayed further action following an appeal by Vice President Kashim Shettima for time to engage those involved.

“Regrettably, no such action has been taken,” he said, adding that the concerns remain “valid, unaddressed and ongoing.”

He announced that IPI Nigeria would now relaunch and escalate its campaign, including a global advocacy effort, to demand accountability.

“We do not take this step lightly. But silence in the face of persistent violations is not an option,” he noted.

A hub for advocacy

Mr Mojeed also highlighted that the new facility represents a shift towards a more structured and visible phase of press freedom advocacy in Nigeria.

“This Press Freedom Hub is not just a building. It is a statement… that the defence of press freedom in Nigeria is entering a new phase—more structured, more visible, and more resolute,” he said.

On his part, the Secretary of IPI Nigeria, Ahmed Shekarau, in his welcome remarks, said the hub would expand the organisation’s capacity to promote media freedom and support journalists.

He described the project as a significant step forward, noting that while the facility may appear modest, its vision is “gigantic.”

Stakeholders emphasise media role

The facility was commissioned by Amina Salihu, Deputy Director at the MacArthur Foundation Africa office, who highlighted the importance of journalism to democratic development.

READ ALSO: IPI Nigeria to open Press Freedom Hub to mark World Press Freedom Day

“Journalism is the information infrastructure that every democracy needs… without it you cannot have a genuine democracy,” she said.

Ms Salihu commended IPI Nigeria for its role in promoting accountability and protecting journalists, describing the organisation as a key partner in advancing media freedom.

In his closing remarks, IPI Nigeria’s Deputy President, Fidelis Mbah, thanked participants and reiterated the organisation’s commitment to creating a safer environment for journalists.

He said the hub would be fully utilised to strengthen advocacy efforts and support independent journalism in Nigeria.

The event, held to mark this year’s World Press Freedom Day, drew media professionals, policymakers and development partners, reflecting renewed attention on the state of press freedom in the country.