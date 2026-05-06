The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and Founder of Baze University, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has, on behalf of the Board, approved the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor and Registrar for the University following a rigorous and competitive selection process.

Professor Abiodun Adeniyi has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Baze University with effect from 6 May 2026. In the same vein, Ahmad Mahmoud Lawi has been appointed as Registrar of the University, also with effect from the same date.

Mr Adeniyi, a distinguished scholar of Communication and Media Epistemology, steps into the role after serving as Registrar of the University. He is succeeded in that position by Mr Lawi, who until his appointment served as Director of Human Resources. Both appointees bring over a decade of dedicated service to the institution, with records of commitment, professionalism, and institutional loyalty.

The Board of Trustees expressed strong confidence in the capacity of the new Vice-Chancellor and Registrar to provide effective leadership and to advance the University’s mission, strengthen its academic standing, and enhance administrative excellence.

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These appointments underscore the University’s commitment to continuity, merit-based leadership, and sustained institutional growth.

The University community extends its warm congratulations to Mr Adeniyi and Mr Lawi and calls on all staff and stakeholders to accord them the necessary support as they assume their new responsibilities.

Signed

Management

Baze University