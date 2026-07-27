The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for greater involvement of young people in shaping health policies across Africa, saying their contributions are critical to developing a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable health system for the continent.

The call was made on Monday at the Youth Consultative Forum on the WHO African Regional Strategic Plan 2026–2030 and Vision 2035 held at the United Nations Conference Room in Abuja.

The forum brought together government officials, United Nations agencies, civil society organisations, youth groups and development partners to gather young people’s contributions towards the WHO African Regional Strategic Plan 2026–2030 and Vision 2035.

Speaking at the event, WHO Representative in Nigeria, Pavel Ursu, said the consultation reflects the organisation’s commitment to ensuring that young people are not only beneficiaries of health programmes but active partners in designing the continent’s future health agenda.

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Mr Ursu noted that Africa is home to the world’s youngest population, with more than 60 per cent of its people under 25, describing the demographic trend as a major opportunity to improve health and economic outcomes if young people are meaningfully involved in decision-making.

“In Nigeria, where over 60 per cent of the population is under the age of 30, young people represent one of the country’s greatest assets and a powerful force for change,” he said.

He added that the recommendations from the consultation would help shape the WHO African Regional Strategic Plan 2026–2030 and Vision 2035, which seeks to build a healthier, more resilient and self-reliant Africa.

According to him, the strategy aligns with the African Union Agenda 2063, the Sustainable Development Goals, universal health coverage, pandemic preparedness, climate-resilient health systems and sustainable health financing.

Addressing Africa’s health challenges

Mr Ursu said the development of the strategy comes at a time when African countries continue to face communicable and non-communicable diseases, health emergencies, climate-related health risks and persistent inequalities in access to quality healthcare.

He, however, noted that advances in technology, innovation and youth leadership present new opportunities to strengthen health systems across the continent.

He urged participants to contribute ideas on health promotion, universal health coverage, mental health, digital health, climate change, health security and other factors affecting the well-being of young people.

“We are particularly interested in your perspectives because every voice matters in building a healthier Africa,” he said.

UN backs youth participation

Also speaking, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohammed Fall, said sustainable health outcomes cannot be achieved without the meaningful participation of young people.

He commended WHO for adopting an inclusive approach to developing its new regional strategy, describing young people as partners, innovators and leaders rather than passive beneficiaries.

“The principle is simple: Nothing about young people without young people”.

He said African countries continue to grapple with rapid population growth, climate change, disease outbreaks, urbanisation, rising cases of non-communicable diseases, and constraints in health financing and workforce development.

Despite these challenges, he said young Africans are driving innovation, entrepreneurship, digital transformation and community engagement on an unprecedented scale.

Mr Fall said the United Nations remains committed to supporting Nigeria and other African countries in strengthening health systems, expanding access to quality healthcare, and advancing progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

He urged participants to make recommendations on universal health coverage, mental health, sexual and reproductive health, climate resilience, pandemic preparedness, digital health, equity and health workforce development.

“The future of health in Africa will not be determined solely in boardrooms or policy documents. It will be shaped by the ideas, leadership and actions of young people like you,” he said.