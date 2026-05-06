The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of nine properties linked to former minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, to the federal government.

The judge, Obiora Egwuatu, made the order after the lawyer to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Oluwaleke Atolagbe, moved an ex-parte motion to the effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that though Mr Egwuatu delivered the ruling on 24 April the enrolled order was seen on Wednesday.

The judge said,“It is hereby ordered as follows:

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“An interim order of this honourable court is made forfeiting the properties listed in the schedule attached herein being properties suspected to be proceeds of some unlawful activities pending the publication and hearing of the motion on notice for final forfeiture order of the said properties.

“An order of this honourable court is made directing the publication of the interim order under order (1) above for anyone who is interested in the property to appear before this honourable court to show cause within 14 days why the final order of forfeiture should not be made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Mr Egwuatu also granted the EFCC’s request that the publication of the order shall be made in any two of Thisday, Guardian, Punch, Vanguard, Tribune and Independent newspapers – within seven days of receiving the certified true copy of the order.

The judge then adjourned the matter until 25 May for a report of compliance.

The commission had in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/607/2026 filed the application under provisions of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

Moving the motion, Mr Atolagbe sought an interim order, forfeiting the properties to the federal government pending the publication and hearing of the motion on notice for final forfeiture order of the said properties.

He said the properties were suspected to be proceeds of some unlawful activities.

The lawyer urged the court to direct the anti-graft agency to publish the order in any national newspaper for anyone who is interested in the properties to show cause within 14 days why the final order of forfeiture should not be made in favour of the federal government.

The affected assets are located across high-value areas in Abuja.

They include four blocks of terraces at Dakibiyu; a duplex with penthouse and office complex at No. 3, Niger Street; one standalone duplone at Villa 1, Unit 1, Palm Springs Estate, Mpape; and a block of flats with 10 units at No. 8, Sefadu Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

Others are block of six units of flats at No. 1, Mubi Close, Garki, Abuja; two blocks with 12 units of flats at Plot 1181, Thaba Tseka Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja; one standalone duplex at No. 18, Nile Lake, Plot 1271, Maitama, Abuja,

The ninth property is two blocks building, which is currently occupied by the National Information Technology Development Agency, and located at No. 5, Aguta Street, Garki, Abuja.

Mr Sylva, a former Governor of Bayelsa State, was named as one of the conspirators in an alleged coup attempt against President Bola Tinubu last year.

His name was featured in the coup charges filed last month against six defendants undergoing trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Although Mr Sylva, who is alleged to be a financier of the alleged coup, is not charged as a defendant, the case named him as part of the conspiracy. The charges state that he is on the run.

Meanwhile, five of his domestic workers and aides are detained over the alleged coup.

But Mr Sylva, alleged to be a major financier of the failed coup, has yet to be arrested.

In October last year, after security operatives raided his house in Abuja, Mr Sylva denied involvement in the alleged coup in a statement.

He said he and his wife, Alanyingi, had been in the UK for a routine medical check-up and would proceed to Malaysia for a professional conference.

He is not known to have returned to the country since then.

Some serving military officers are also facing trial before a General Court Martial in connection with the alleged coup.

part he federal government on Wednesday, 22 April, arraigned a retired army general and five others on charges of planning failed coup against Mr Tinubu.

The six defendants include Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, a retired major-general; Erasmus Ochegobia Victor, a retired navy captain; Ahmed Ibrahim, a police inspector; and Zekeri Umoru, an electrician at the Presidential Villa.

Others are Bukar Kashim Goni and Abdulkadir Sani, a Zaria-based Islamic cleric.

They face 13 counts of treason, terrorism, failure to disclose information, and money laundering. But all six pleaded not guilty when the charges were read Wednesday last week.

After the plea, Judge Abdulmalik granted accelerated hearing and fixed Monday, 27 April, for the bail hearing. She also ordered that the defendants be remanded in SSS custody.

Meanwhile, Timipre Sylva, a former Governor of Bayelsa State and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources during the immediate past administration of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, was named as a conspirator in seven of the 13 counts but has not been charged as a defendant. Prosecutors said he is on the run.

Mr Sylva denied the allegation in a statement last year. He said he was abroad and would return to clear his name. He has not done so.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that at least 40 suspects, including serving and retired military officers and civilians, were arrested over the alleged plot.

The 36 serving officers were arraigned on Friday at about 8:53 a.m. before a court martial at the Guards Brigade Scorpion Mess in Asokoro, Abuja.

Ejecting journalists from Ms Abdulmalik’s courtroom fits into a trend.

Court officials have sometimes cited limited space in the courtroom as the reason for asking persons standing, including journalists, to leave.

In some instances, reporters who identified themselves as journalists were still asked to vacate the courtroom.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has 13 courtrooms handling criminal and civil matters. However, journalists say access restrictions vary from courtroom to courtroom.

(NAN)