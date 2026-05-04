The International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria will commission a new headquarters and Press Freedom Hub in Abuja on Wednesday, 6 May, as part of activities marking World Press Freedom Day.

Located along Kado Expressway in the nation’s capital, the facility will serve as the organisation’s operational base for defending press freedom and protecting journalists and media professionals in Nigeria, said Ahmed Shekarau, IPI Nigeria’s Secretary.

“The centre will anchor our media advocacy programmes and accelerate efforts to promote press freedom and protect journalists facing threats and censorship,” said IPI Nigeria President, Musikilu Mojeed.

“It will also function as a venue for periodic reviews of media freedom and journalist safety, drive policy and legal reforms to strengthen independent journalism, and foster dialogue between the media and government,” Mr Mojeed added.

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IPI Nigeria is an affiliate of IPI Global, a network of editors, media executives, and leading journalists across more than 100 countries.

Founded in 1950, IPI has led global efforts to promote and defend press freedom for over 70 years.

Registered under Nigerian law, IPI Nigeria was established in the 1970s by prominent media leaders, including the late Lateef Jakande, the late Ismaila Isa Funtua, Segun Osoba, the late Wada Maida, and Sam Amuka-Pemu.

Since its inception, the organisation has been at the forefront of advancing press freedom, strengthening independent journalism, and promoting journalist safety in Nigeria.

Ahmed I. Shekarau

Secretary

IPI Nigeria