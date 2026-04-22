The appointment of Fatima Zuntu as Director-General of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has triggered widespread criticism from stakeholders, including officials within the agency, over concerns about her qualifications and experience.

President Bola Tinubu approved Mrs Zuntu’s appointment for an initial four-year term, effective 16 April, in line with Section 5 of the NBMA Act, 2015.

The presidency described her as a public health professional and policy strategist with a record of driving impactful national programmes.

However, the decision has raised concerns since its announcement, particularly following the resignation of her predecessor, Bello Bwari, who stepped down to pursue a senatorial ambition ahead of the next general elections, according to top agency officials.

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Questions over eligibility

Critics argue that Mrs Zuntu does not meet the statutory requirements outlined in the NBMA Act, 2015.

The law stipulates that a Director-General must possess at least 15 years of cognate experience in biodiversity, biosafety or related fields, alongside a minimum of a master’s degree in biological sciences or a related discipline.

A review of Mrs Zuntu’s publicly available professional record suggests she may fall short of these requirements, particularly in terms of years of experience and specialised background in biosafety or biodiversity management.

Established under the NBMA Act, 2015, the agency regulates modern biotechnology, including genetically modified organisms (GMOs), with a mandate to safeguard human, animal and environmental health while promoting the benefits of biotechnology.

In recent years, the agency has faced heightened scrutiny over its handling of GMO approvals, with debates around biotechnology policy in Nigeria remaining deeply polarised.

Leadership concerns

The latest appointment has also revived concerns about leadership instability at the agency.

Within the past three years, the NBMA has had multiple heads. Agnes Asagbra, appointed in 2023, was removed before completing her tenure, while Mr Bwari served for about six months before resigning.

“We’ve not been lucky at this agency with the appointment of DGs,” a senior official at the agency, who requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Another official said several experienced directors within the agency were overlooked in the selection process.

“This lady is just approaching 30 years old. She is not experienced at all. How do they want her to lead?” the source said.

Public reactions have also been critical. A Nigerian commentator, Tosin Arebuwa, questioned the rationale behind the appointment, citing what he described as limited experience across multiple short-term roles.

“This young woman graduated as a medical doctor in 2016. However, that’s not the crux of the matter herein. In less than 10 years, she’s worked six different jobs across six different organisations, and the highest duration she’s spent in a role was 1 year and six months,” he said.

“Now she’s been appointed the DG of a crucial federal (government) agency! Where is the place of depth and expertise? It would’ve been a different case if she had done only one job in those six different organisations. Even at that, in any reputable private business, her CV would’ve been flagged as “high-risk” by any competent HR. We can’t build a prosperous country this way,” he wrote on Facebook, arguing that effective public service requires depth, expertise, and consistency.

Oficials silent

Efforts to speak to Mrs Zuntu were unsuccessful. When this newspaper reached out to the NBMA, officials said the new DG hadn’t resumed office and that they do not have her contact details.

Similarly, enquiries sent to presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanugu, had not been responded to as of the time of filing this report.

In its enquiry, PREMIUM TIMES asked the presidency to clarify the basis for Mrs Zuntu’s appointment, given the NBMA Act’s requirement of at least 15 years of cognate experience in biosafety, biodiversity, or related fields, among other key concerns.

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Profile

According to her LinkedIn profile, Mrs Zuntu is a Nigerian medical doctor with experience spanning clinical practice, public health and healthcare administration.

She has worked as a part-time resident doctor at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital since January 2021, focusing on public health. She is also the founder of the Suleiman Zuntu Foundation, established in 2020 in Abuja.

Between October 2019 and December 2020, she served as Team Lead, Provider Network, at NNPC HMO, coordinating provider audits, contracting and credentialing.

She previously worked as a medical officer at the Central Bank of Nigeria from May 2018 to March 2019, and as a house officer at the National Hospital, Abuja, from January 2017 to January 2018.

Mrs Zuntu holds a Master’s degree in Public Health from the University of South Wales (2018–2020) and an MBBS from the University of Maiduguri, obtained in 2016.