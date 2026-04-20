President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Fatima Zuntu as the new Director-General/ Chief Executive Officer of National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), for an initial term of four years, effective from 16 April 2026 in accordance with the provision of Section 5 of the National Biosafety Management Agency, 2015.

Fatima Suleiman Zuntu is a public health professional and policy strategist with a proven track record of driving impactful national programmes.

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The president tasks the appointee to contribute her expertise to the agency for the good of the nation.

E- Signed:

Chris Ugwuegbulam

Head, Information & Public Relations

20th April, 2026.

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