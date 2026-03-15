The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Saturday summoned Air Peace over a disruption involving the airline’s Abuja–London service, following complaints from passengers affected by the incident.

The regulator said the airline had been invited to its headquarters for an urgent meeting to address the circumstances surrounding the disruption and other operational concerns raised by travellers.

The development comes after a flight operating from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja to Heathrow Airport in London was forced to return shortly after take-off on Friday.

Officials said the incident triggered passenger complaints and prompted regulatory scrutiny.

Complaints

A spokesperson for the NCAA, Michael Achimugu, said the agency had activated its consumer protection process after receiving complaints from passengers affected by the disruption.

According to him, some passengers travelling on the Heathrow–Abuja route were rerouted through Lagos but later complained about difficulties continuing their journey.

“Air Peace has been summoned to the NCAA headquarters for an urgent meeting regarding a number of unexplained disruptions, including complaints received from passengers on the Heathrow–Abuja flight who were rerouted via Gatwick–Lagos–Abuja,” Mr Achimugu said.

He said the incident had drawn the attention of the regulator’s Consumer Protection Department, which is responsible for ensuring airlines comply with passenger rights obligations.

“We will not tolerate any abandonment of paying passengers. While the authority continues to support domestic carriers, we hold all operators to the strictest standards,” he added.

Mr Achimugu said the regulator would investigate the disruption and take appropriate action based on the findings, in line with provisions of Nigeria’s aviation regulations.

Air Peace explains incident

In a statement, Air Peace said the aircraft returned to Abuja due to a safety concern involving the windshield.

According to the airline, the flight crew observed a crack in the windshield suspected to have been caused by a bird strike, prompting the decision to return to base.

“The air return occurred due to a windshield crack suspected to be caused by a bird strike on our Abuja–London flight,” the airline said.

It added that the decision was taken in accordance with standard aviation safety procedures.

“The decision to return to base was strictly in line with established aviation safety protocols,” the airline said.

The airline said the aircraft landed safely at the Abuja airport, where passengers disembarked normally while engineers began technical checks.

Air Peace rejected claims circulating on social media that passengers were abandoned after the disruption.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no passenger was abandoned or left stranded at any point during the handling of the situation,” the airline said.

According to the airline, passengers were offered alternative travel options shortly after the incident.

The airline said some passengers were flown to Lagos at no cost to connect to its Lagos–London service, while others chose to travel the following day on the Abuja route.

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“The majority of the passengers were flown to Lagos free of charge to join our Lagos–Gatwick flight, while some preferred to fly the next day through Abuja,” the airline said.

It added that hotel accommodation was provided for passengers who required it.

Air Peace said the decision to return the aircraft was guided solely by safety considerations.

“Safety remains the cornerstone of our operations, and we will continue to uphold the highest standards while delivering safe and reliable services,” the airline said.

The airline also said it maintains a cooperative relationship with the NCAA and remains committed to regulatory compliance and passenger protection.

Meanwhile, the NCAA said its investigation would determine the circumstances surrounding the disruption and ensure compliance with aviation safety and consumer protection regulations.