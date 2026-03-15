The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has inaugurated a multi-sectoral task force aimed at improving coordination across the cargo value chain at airports under its management.

The agency disclosed the development in a statement on Saturday.

The initiative, being implemented through FAAN’s Directorate of Cargo Development and Services, is part of ongoing efforts to roll out operational, commercial and regulatory instruments for cargo activities at Nigerian airports.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku, recently inaugurated two committees made up of officials drawn from key departments within the authority.

Members of the task force include representatives from finance, legal services, commercial operations, aviation security, airport operations and the cargo directorate.

FAAN said the multi-disciplinary structure is intended to ensure that policies guiding cargo operations reflect operational realities within the aviation sector.

Harmonising cargo procedures

One of the key assignments of the committee is the development of harmonised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for cargo-related activities across airports managed by FAAN.

As part of the process, cargo warehouse operators, terminal operators, ground handling companies and relevant government agencies have been asked to submit their existing operational procedures.

The aim, according to FAAN, is to review and harmonise these procedures in order to establish a more uniform approach to cargo handling operations.

Draft SOPs have already been sent to ground handling companies for initial review, after which the documents will undergo further internal review by the Directorate of Cargo Development and Services.

Agreements with agencies, airlines

FAAN is also working on Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with government agencies involved in cargo operations at airports.

According to the authority, the agreements are intended to define roles, responsibilities and operational conditions among agencies operating within the cargo environment.

In a related development, FAAN’s Directorate of Legal Services is leading the development of Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with airlines.

The authority said the agreements will outline operational expectations between FAAN and airline operators involved in cargo services.

FAAN said the initiatives form part of its broader efforts to strengthen cargo operations within airports under its management.

The Directorate of Cargo Development and Services is coordinating the process as the authority continues work on operational frameworks for the airport cargo system.