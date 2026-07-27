Police in Delta State have arrested two suspects and recovered two locally-fabricated Beretta pistols during a stop-and-search operation.

Bright Edafe, the command’s spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Warri.

Mr Edafe, a Superintendent of Police, stated that the suspects were apprehended on Saturday by the command’s Safer Highway Patrol teams. He noted that the operatives were conducting routine checks along the Warri-Agbarho Road when they intercepted a Mercedes-Benz ML SUV.

“A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of two locally-fabricated Beretta pistols, each loaded with nine rounds of live ammunition,” he said.

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Mr Edafe added that the police also recovered approximately 200 grammes of a substance suspected to be cocaine, a walkie-talkie, and a dagger. “Other exhibits recovered included a grinder and two sophisticated mobile phones,” he added.

The spokesperson confirmed that a third occupant of the vehicle escaped during the preliminary interrogation of the arrested suspects.

The suspects remain in police custody, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing member of the alleged criminal gang.

(NAN)