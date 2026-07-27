A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gabriel Claudius, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside his supporters in Elebele, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The defectors were formally received on Monday at a ceremony in Ogbia, attended by leaders of the PDP at the local and state levels.

The Ogbia PDP Chairman, Ofoni Morgan, described PDP as the political home of the people of the area.

He said that PDP remains the party that produced Nigeria’s first President from the Ijaw ethnic nationality, insisting that the party continues to enjoy widespread support in the area.

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Mr Morgan described Mr Claudius as a grassroots politician whose return would strengthen the PDP in Elebele and across the Ogbia Local Government Area.

The PDP State Chairman, George Turnah, welcomed the defectors before presenting them to the party leadership at the state level.

Mr Turnah used the medium to call on the Bayelsa State Government to do more to tackle poverty, unemployment, and economic hardship, claiming that the administration was not doing enough to address the people’s needs.

He alleged that despite the increased federal allocations, many youths and women remained economically disadvantaged.

According to him, Elebele has a vibrant youth population that deserves greater political inclusion and participation in governance.

PDP leader in Bayelsa, Joshua Maciver, described the defection as a homecoming, saying the party was pleased to receive Mr Claudius and his supporters.

Mr Maciver said the PDP remained determined to reclaim elective positions in future elections, including Senate, House of Representatives and Bayelsa State House of Assembly seats.

He dismissed insinuations that the party would be weakened by recent political realignments, insisting it remained focused on victory.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Mr Claudius said the PDP was restructuring and repositioning ahead of future elections.

He expressed confidence that the party would emerge stronger and more competitive in the next electoral cycle.

(NAN)