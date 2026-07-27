The Nigeria Police Force in Akwa Ibom State said it has commenced an investigation into the death of a pastor, Etetim Udo, whose body was found inside his church premises in Oron Local Government Area of the state.

The police said although preliminary findings suggest a suspected suicide, investigators are exploring all possibilities to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the founder and General Overseer of Power in the Word of God for the World Ministries, located on Etim Inyang Street in Oron, was found dead inside the church on Thursday, with videos of the incident circulating on social media.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the police spokeswoman in Akwa Ibom, Timfon John, a deputy superintendent of police said the command received a distress report at about 8:18 a.m. on Thursday from a resident who noticed an unusual gathering at the church.

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According to the statement, the resident said he had arrived at the premises, where he usually parks his motorcycle, before learning from the deceased’s children that their father had allegedly taken his own life.

The police said officers immediately visited the scene.

“Preliminary observations revealed that the deceased was found suspended with a twisted mosquito net rope,” the statement said.

It added that investigators processed the scene, took photographs, recovered exhibits for forensic examination and evacuated the body to a hospital, where a medical doctor confirmed the cleric dead.

The police said the remains have since been deposited in a mortuary pending an autopsy.

Police caution against speculation

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Baba Azare, assured residents that the investigation would be “thorough, impartial and professionally conducted.”

Mr Azare appealed to members of the public with useful information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

He also cautioned against the circulation of unverified information capable of misleading investigators or causing unnecessary public anxiety.

“Although preliminary findings point to a case of suspected suicide, the Command wishes to emphasise that investigations are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and rule out every other possibility,” the statement said.

The police reiterated their commitment to ensuring that every reported incident is thoroughly investigated in the interest of justice while continuing efforts to protect lives and property across the state.