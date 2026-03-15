The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Father Adasu University, Makurdi (FAUM) branch, has threatened to embark on industrial action over unresolved welfare issues affecting academic staff.

The union listed the unresolved welfare issues to include unpaid salary arrears, promotion benefits, and alleged irregularities in pension remittances.

ASUU made its position known in a communique issued on Saturday in Makurdi and signed by the branch secretary, Daniel Chile.

The body said that several attempts to engage the university administration on the issues have so far produced no concrete commitments.

According to the union, the ASUU congress, held on 20 January, directed the branch executive committee to formally remind the university management of long-standing welfare matters affecting staff.

“Among the major concerns raised are the outstanding balance of 22 months of arrears linked to the implementation of the national minimum wage and the 25/35 per cent wage award.

“Promotion arrears owed to some staff members dating back to 2018, and inconsistencies in the remittance of contributory pension deductions to staff pension accounts.

“The union also reported shortfalls and omissions in the payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) to some lecturers,” the communique reads.

The union said, following the congress resolution, its leadership met with the university management over the issues, but the management failed to provide any clear timeline for resolving the issues.

The union further disclosed that it had forwarded the 2025 ASUU–Federal Government agreement to the university management for the second time under the current vice-chancellor’s administration.

The union warned that continued delays could trigger stronger action.

It noted that if meaningful progress is not made, the union would be compelled to activate the appropriate mechanisms available to it under the traditions and rules of the union, including the option of industrial action.

It added that the matter could also be escalated to the next meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the union with a view to pressing for strike action, adding that the zonal leadership has already begun consultations on the situation. (NAN)