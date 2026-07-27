Trading in Nigerian stocks last week hit a buoyancy last seen in the market more than six weeks ago, with transaction size accelerating 57.3 per cent to 4.4 billion shares as the earnings season kicked in in earnest.

A few inspiring half-year results, notably that of BUA Cement, were made public, but many more are expected as earnings release reaches fever pitch this week and companies hurry to beat the cut-off date for filing unaudited reports.

Investors will be pricing in companies’ chances of announcing interim dividends as they take position.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled some stocks with sound fundamentals, adopting rigorous approaches to save you the risk of picking equities at random for investment.

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The pick, a product of an analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions, with the expectation that selected stocks will record reasonable price appreciation with the passage of time.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may need to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

United Capital

United Capital tops this week’s pick on the basis of its strong fundamentals. The investment bank’s net profit ratio (NPR) is 51.2 per cent, while the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio is 10.4x. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 56.2.

Aradel Holdings

Aradel Holdings makes the selection for its strong fundamentals. The NPR of the energy company is 68.7 per cent, while the PE ratio is 8.8x. Its 14-day RSI is 43.2.

Custodian Investment

Custodian Investment appears on the pick on the basis of its robust fundamentals and for trading below its intrinsic value. The NPR of the company is 27.6 per cent, while the PE ratio is 6.3x. The 14-day RSI is 67.4.

Linkage Assurance

Linkage Assurance makes the cut by virtue of its strong fundamentals and for trading below its underlying value. The PE ratio of the insurer is 3.7x, while the 14-day RSI is 36.3.

Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank makes the selection on the basis of its strong fundamentals. The NPR of the lender is 16 per cent, while the PE ratio is 3.9x. Its 14-day RSI is 56.

Wema Bank

Wema Bank features on the list for its strong fundamentals and for trading below its underlying value. The NPR of the lender is 30.5 per cent, while the PE ratio is 1.2. Its 14-day RSI is 59.2.