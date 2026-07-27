Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) foiled a terrorist infiltration attempt on a military base and evacuated 21 female students to safety following intelligence of a planned attack in Borno.

Operational reports provided to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday confirmed that troops also apprehended a suspected cross-border kidnapper operating between Nigeria and Cameroon.

According to the report, troops of the 3 Battalion at Forward Operating Base Logomani detected ISWAP/JAS terrorists attempting to encircle their position via CCTV surveillance. The troops engaged the terrorists, forcing a withdrawal before the infiltration could be executed.

Separately, troops in Sector 3 acted on intelligence that seven suspected ISWAP/JAS terrorists carrying improvised explosive devices had been sighted near the Water Board IDP Camp in Monguno. The troops immediately evacuated 21 female students from nearby lodgings to Kinnasara Barracks. “Three students who suffered seizures during the evacuation were stabilised at a hospital, and local security was reinforced,” the report noted.

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In another operation, troops of the 115 Task Force Battalion and local hunters engaged terrorists at Surajo village in the Askira Uba Local Government Area. The terrorists fled, abandoning three bicycles and two coolers.

Additionally, the 247 Reconnaissance Battalion and local hunters arrested a suspected kidnapper in Gaya, Mubi South Local Government Area, Adamawa. The suspect reportedly confessed to belonging to a kidnapping syndicate based in the Solere Forest in Cameroon, which crosses into Nigeria to carry out abductions.

In other theatres, troops of Operation MESA, working alongside police and vigilantes, rescued a kidnap victim along the Koton Karfe–Okparake Road in Kogi. Three suspected terrorists were apprehended during the operation.

“Troops recovered one Dane gun, one motorcycle, three mobile phones and ₦23,000 from the suspects. The rescued victim has been reunited with their family,” the report stated.

In Kebbi, troops from Operation FANSAN YAMMA responded to terrorist activity along the Wasagu-Ayu Road in the Wasagu Local Government Area, forcing the assailants to flee and abandon two motorcycles.